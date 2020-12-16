Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Launched, 5000mAh Battery, 6GB RAM and More

Vivo has just launched the Y30 Standard Edition for the China market. Apart from minor differences, both the Vivo Y30 selling in India and Y30 Standard Edition isn’t too different. Vivo has launched the device in a single RAM and internal storage variant only. The processor between both the Standard Edition and the Y30 selling in India is the same. There is a difference in the rear camera setup of the device from the previous edition. The device has been launched in unique colours but retains the overall body design from the model launched earlier. Keep reading ahead to find out more about the specifications and price of the Y30 Standard Edition.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Specifications

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition has launched with a 6.51-inch HD+ (720×1600 pixels) IPS LCD screen and offers 89% screen-to-body ratio along with an aspect ratio of 20:9. Powering the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition is MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core chipset coupled with PowerVR GE8320 GPU.

In the camera department, there is a dual-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 13MP lens paired with a 2MP depth sensor. For clicking selfies and video calls, there is an 8MP sensor at the front.

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. But if that is too less, the user can double it up to 256GB with the help of an external microSD card. In terms of connectivity, the device gets the support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, USB OTG, Glonass, a micro-USB charging port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The Vivo Y30 Standard Edition comes equipped with a gravity sensor, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, compass, and a virtual gyro sensor. For additional security, there is a fingerprint scanner mounted at the side of the device. There is a 5,000mAh battery inside the device which supports 10W fast-charging. Lastly, the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition weighs 191.4 grams, so it isn’t very light but not too heavy as well.

Vivo Y30 Standard Edition Price

Since the Vivo Y30 Standard Edition has only launched for China, there is no confirmation on the Indian pricing. But in China, the device has been launched in a single variant only with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage for a price of CNY 1,398 ( approximately Rs 15,700). It will be available in two different colours, namely Cloud Water Blue and Aurora Blue. There is no word from Vivo on when it will launch the device internationally.