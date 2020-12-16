Vi VoWi-Fi Service Supported by Select Xiaomi and OnePlus Devices

Vodafone Idea (Vi) VoWi-Fi service is active but can be supported by select devices from Xiaomi and OnePlus only. Just a few days back, we reported that Vi has started providing users living in Maharashtra & Goa and Kolkata circles with the VoWi-Fi service. Now, the telco has highlighted the devices which can support the service on its website. The only thing is the Vi VoWi-Fi service can be supported by a handful of devices from OnePlus and Xiaomi at present. Keep reading ahead to find out which devices we are talking about.

Devices Which Support Vi VoWi-FI

As per the website page of Vodafone Idea, it can be noted that a total of 9 devices can only support vi VoWi-Fi. Out of the 9 devices, 7 devices are from Xiaomi, and 2 devices are from OnePlus.

Xiaomi devices include Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Mi 10, Mi 10T, Poco X3, Redmi 8A Dual, Redmi Note 9 Pro, and Redmi Note 9. Coming to the OnePlus devices, there are only two namely OnePlus Nord and OnePlus 8T.

For activating the Vi VoWi-Fi calling in Xiaomi devices, users can go to Settings > SIM cards and mobile networks and then select the operator under SIM CARD SETTINGS and at last turn on the ‘Make Calls using Wi-Fi’ option.

For OnePlus users, the process is largely the same with going to the Settings first, then tapping on Wi-Fi and Internet > SIM and network > SIM 1 or SIM 2 and lastly turning on the ‘Wi-Fi Calling’ option.

Vodafone Idea has said that it is looking to expand the VoWi-Fi calling service to more telecom circles of India soon. To check if the VoW-Fi service is active or not while making the call, the user needs to look for the Wi-Fi calling icon at the top of the screen on the status bar.

To ensure that the Wi-Fi calling takes place smoothly, the user needs to be connected to a strong Wi-Fi network. If the Wi-Fi single drops or has network issues, it will impact the quality of the call directly.

Vi VoWi-Fi calling is possible even when the person on the other end is not connected to a Wi-Fi signal. Users with unlimited voice calling packs won’t be charged anything extra for making calls; however, users in limited or fair usage policy (FUP) calling packs making Wi-Fi calls will be charged on the standard rate.

With time, more devices and more circles of India will be getting the support of Vi VoWi-Fi calling.