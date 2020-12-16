BSNL Yet to Clear Employee Salaries for November 2020, Says Employee Union

Telecom operator BSNL is yet to clear the employee salaries for November 2020, according to BSNL Employee Union (BSNLEU). It seems like BSNL is back to financial troubles which again is leading the telco not to disburse salaries to the employees. There was a time when BSNL did not provide salaries to the employees for almost six months. The relief package from the government and also the Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) helped the telco to strengthen financially. The BSNLEU even reached out to the company’s CEO, however, there is no release of the salaries. This news is reported by ET Telecom.

BSNLEU Says the Telco Abdicated its Responsibility to Clear Salaries

“The union is most pained to note that, the management has abdicated its responsibility of disbursing salary to the employees as per the existing terms and the conditions, i.e., on the last working day of every month. Further, it is also forcing the employees to come to the streets and to demonstrate every month, for getting their salary,” the group said in an official statement, that is accessed by ET Telecom.

The telco is yet to clear the employee salaries for November 2020. The BSNLEU even reached out the BSNL CMD regarding the issue, but “there has been no respite yet.”

Furthermore, the Employee Union also urged BSNL to clear salaries for November and December promptly, given the new year is approaching. It also claimed that BSNL is forcing its employees to come out on the public and demonstrate their woes. “In all the letters, BSNLEU has demanded that salary should be disbursed on the last working day of the month. It is disturbing to note that the management has not at all cared about all these letters and the pleadings of the Union have fallen in deaf ears,” the BSNLEU added.

Lastly, the BSNLEU added the telco should not blame the COVID-19 pandemic for not clearing the employee salaries for the month of November because everything has returned to normalcy now.

To recall, the Cabinet approved revival package for BSNL a year ago, after which the telco managed to reduce its monthly wage bill from a whopping Rs 7,000 crore to Rs 1,400 crore. Despite such a major reduction in the monthly wage bill, BSNL seems to be facing financial issues again. The reason behind BSNL not clearing employee salaries is unknown at the moment, but the telco will likely blame the hardships it is facing due to COVID-19.