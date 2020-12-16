Samsung Dismisses Rumours of Galaxy Note Series Discontinuation

Samsung will continue launching devices under the Galaxy Note series as the company rubbishes rumours of Note series discontinuation. Ever since the Galaxy Note 20 devices arrived, it is being rumoured that Samsung is discontinuing the Note series by bringing the popular S Pen support to all its flagship series- Galaxy S, and Z Fold. The Galaxy S21 series is launching next month, and the premium device in the series- Galaxy S21 Ultra is said to offer S Pen support, whereas the other two phones (Galaxy S21 and the S21+) will have optional S Pen support. Now, a new report coming from South Korea says the Galaxy Note series will stay alive and the company is focussing on bringing the features to other devices as well.

Samsung Galaxy Note Series to Stay Alive, New Report Claims

The Galaxy Note 21 series was expected to debut sometime in August 2021, however, multiple rumours in recent times said the company is killing the popular Note series. A report from Yonhap News citing a Samsung official said the company is planning to launch the next Note series device in 2021.

In addition to that, TM Roh, Samsung Mobile Business President, also confirmed that the Galaxy Note experience might be applied to more products, hinting that the Galaxy Note series will stay alive. So we can now believe a new Galaxy Note device will arrive next year.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 series next month with Snapdragon 888 5G/Exynos 2100 5G SoC. Similar to the S20 series, the S21 series will also have three smartphones- Galaxy S21, S21+ and the S21 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will have S Pen support which was also evident from the renders of the smartphone leaked recently.

The discontinuation of the Galaxy Note series was originally reported a couple of months ago. Later, Reuters claimed that Samsung is killing the series by adding S Pen support to its other flagship smartphones. Another popular tipster did not include the Galaxy Note 21 series in his list of Samsung’s flagship smartphone that had the S21 series, Fold 3 and even the S21 FE. With the arrival of the Galaxy Z Fold and Z Flip series, Samsung now has at least four flagship smartphone series. And the sales of Galaxy Note 20 devices are said to be on the lower side. This could be the reason why the reports of Galaxy Note series discontinuation emerged. That said, the latest news will come as a relief for the Galaxy Note fans across the world.