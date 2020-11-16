Samsung Might Ditch the Galaxy Note 21 Series Next Year

South Korean smartphone company Samsung will likely ditch the Galaxy Note 21 series next year. Ever since the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra launched, rumours were rife that the company is also planning to add S-Pen support to the Galaxy S series. This essentially means the Galaxy S21 devices will have S-Pen support, but the surprising part is the company planning to ditch the popular Note series. It was something no one expected and the fans of Note series will be disappointed. Tipster Max Weinbach said the Samsung flagship smartphones for 2021 include Galaxy S21, S21+, S21 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, Galaxy Z Fold FE and the Galaxy S21 FE.

Samsung Likely to Kill Galaxy Note Series Next Year

The list of Samsung flagship smartphones launching in 2021 does not include the Galaxy Note 21 series, at least that’s what the tipster says. The Galaxy S21 series will have three phones- the standard Galaxy S21, slightly better Galaxy S21+ and the premium Galaxy S21 Ultra. It is long rumoured that Samsung will add S-Pen support to the Galaxy S21 series and all the upcoming foldable phones. We might see the S-Pen bundled with the phones like Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy Z Fold FE, while with the S21 series, the company may offer S-Pen as a separate accessory instead of having a dedicated slot.

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy Note 20 and the Note 20 Ultra smartphones. While the Note 20 Ultra is touted as one of the best smartphones of 2020, it is the opposite for Note 20 as the phone had some major drawbacks. Analysts also predicted that the demand for Note 20 Ultra is not up to the mark as Samsung expected.

In other news, Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S21 series on January 14, 2021. The phones will reportedly feature Exynos 2100 SoC, 120Hz refresh rate screens, improved cameras and slightly bigger batteries. Samsung seems to be making some major decisions for 2021. Do make a note that nothing is confirmed for now, so take this news with a pinch of salt.