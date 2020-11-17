Bharti Airtel Details Post Pack Benefits for Prepaid Vouchers

Bharti Airtel has detailed ‘Post Pack Benefits’ for all the prepaid vouchers it is offering in service areas. Post Pack benefits apply to all the customers of Bharti Airtel on a valid prepaid plan. These are the benefits offered by the telco after the expiry of daily or monthly alloted data, voice or SMS benefits. For example, Airtel’s prepaid plan of Rs 599 comes with daily data benefits. So the Post Pack benefits will come into effect once a user exhausts their daily data benefit. There are some other benefits detailed by Airtel such as unlimited calling offer, the daily quota of SMSes sent and more. Continue reading to know more about the Post Pack benefits offered by Bharti Airtel.

Airtel Post Pack Unlimited Calling Offer Detailed

All the unlimited combo plans from Bharti Airtel– Rs 19, Rs 129, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 197, Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 297, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 379, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 497, Rs 499, Rs 558, Rs 598, Rs 599, Rs 647, Rs 698, Rs 1,498, Rs 2,498 and Rs 2,698, come with unlimited calling benefit. The unlimited calling offer on the prepaid plans mentioned above will provide 100% waiver on charges on voice calls except the calls made to special numbers starting with 1860xx and 5xxxx, for which the telco will charge users as per the applicable tariff.

Airtel Post Pack Unlimited Data Offer Detailed

Moving onto the data benefit, Airtel is providing daily data on prepaid plans of Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 297, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 497, Rs 499, Rs 558, Rs 598, Rs 599, Rs 647, Rs 2,498 and Rs 2,698. The daily data benefit differs with almost every plan mentioned above. Post consumption of the daily data quote offered with the plans, customers will be able to use unlimited data at a throttled speed of up to 64 Kbps. These speeds will be enough to send or receive WhatsApp text messages, but they may not be sufficient even for basic web browsing.

As for the post-consumption of fixed data quota offered in prepaid plans of Rs 19, Rs 48, Rs 49, Rs 79, Rs 98, Rs 129, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 197, Rs 251, Rs 379, Rs 401 and Rs 1,498, customers will be charged at 50 paise per MD or as per the applicable plan voucher tariff.

Airtel Post Pack SMS Benefits Detailed

Airtel is also offering 100 SMSes per day with the prepaid plans of Rs 199, Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 297, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 398, Rs 399, Rs 448, Rs 449, Rs 497, Rs 499, Rs 558, Rs 598, Rs 599, Rs 647, Rs 698, Rs 2,498 and Rs 2,698. Other prepaid plans of Rs 46, Rs 129, Rs 149, Rs 179, Rs 197, Rs 379 and Rs 1,498 come with a fixed quota of SMSes for the validity period. The free SMS benefit will not apply to shortcodes and special numbers starting with 5xxxx for which subscribers will be charged. Also, post the 100 SMSes per day benefit, SMS tariff of Re 1/Rs 1.5 per SMS will be charged for local/national SMSes.

Other Prepaid Post Pack Benefits of Airtel Detailed

Furthermore, Airtel also says roaming benefits are not available for the state of Jammu & Kashmir. Also, the telco says all the unlimited benefits offered by its prepaid plans are only meant for personal and non-commercial use.

The prepaid plans of Rs 197, Rs 297, Rs 497 and Rs 647 are available as ‘First Time Recharge’ to only new Airtel prepaid customers as their first-ever recharge.