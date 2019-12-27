Bharti Airtel Brings Back Rs 558 Prepaid Plan Offering 3GB Daily Data, But With Reduced Validity

Highlights Airtel reintroduces Rs 558 prepaid plan in all the circles

The Rs 558 prepaid recharge now comes with 56 days validity

Airtel also added Amazon Prime membership to Rs 349 plan

Bharti Airtel is slowly modifying the newly launched prepaid plans to stay ahead of the competition. After adding Amazon Prime membership subscription to the Rs 349 recharge, the telco has now introduced the Rs 558 prepaid plan. For the unaware, Airtel used to offer a Rs 558 recharge before the tariff revision and it was probably the best plan offered by the telco under Rs 1,000. Airtel customers used to get 3GB data per day with the Rs 558 plan and that too for a period of 82 days. The reintroduced Rs 558 prepaid recharge also comes with 3GB data per day and it joins the list of plans offering 3GB daily data. That said, Airtel has reduced the validity of the pack by 26 days and it now comes with just 56 days validity. Nevertheless, it’s still an excellent offering from the company and will come in really handy for the heavy data users.

Airtel Reintroduces Rs 558 Prepaid Plan: New Benefits Detailed

When it comes to providing unique prepaid plans, Bharti Airtel always stayed ahead of the competition. Before the tariff revision earlier this month, Airtel had some different prepaid plans under its portfolio with Rs 4 lakh life insurance cover, Amazon Prime membership, massive data offering and so on. It seems like the new tariff plans were introduced in a hurry as there are very limited recharge options available to the subscribers. Both Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are working hard to add more prepaid recharge options to the users.

The Rs 558 prepaid recharge reintroduction is also part of the same strategy. Moving onto the benefits, it now ships with truly unlimited voice calls to any network within India, 3GB data per day and 100 SMSes per day for 56 days. Earlier, the validity of the plan used to be 82 days, but it has now been reduced to 56 days by Airtel.

Other benefits offered by the Rs 558 prepaid recharge include Wynk Music subscription, Airtel Xstream App Premium membership, a free four-week course on Shaw Academy, and lastly, users can also get Rs 100 cashback on FASTag. The plan is already available for Airtel prepaid subscribers across the country in all the 22 telecom circles.

Airtel Adds Amazon Prime Membership to Rs 349 Plan

Just a couple of days ago, we reported the revision of Airtel’s Rs 349 prepaid recharge. Bharti Airtel has started providing free Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 129 with its monthly prepaid recharge of Rs 349. Airtel’s Rs 299 prepaid plan also offered Amazon Prime membership before the revision, and now, the Rs 349 recharge fills the same shoes. At the moment, there’s no difference between the Rs 298 and Rs 349 prepaid plans of Airtel, albeit the free Amazon Prime membership benefit with the latter. The benefits of both the plans include 2GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit to any network in India for 28 days.

Airtel is the Only Telco to Provide Two 3GB Daily Data Plans Now

After the reintroduction of Rs 558 prepaid recharge, Airtel becomes the only telco in the industry right now to offer two prepaid plans with 3GB daily data. Airtel already has the Rs 398 prepaid plan that offers 3GB data per day, 100 SMSes per day and unlimited voice calling for 28 days. Now, the Rs 558 plan also offers the same benefits for 56 days.

Overall, if a customer recharges the same Rs 398 plan individually for two months, then the cost would be Rs 796. And the telco has actually managed to price the Rs 558 plan affordably considering the already existing Rs 398 prepaid recharge. This plan may see a lot of takers, thanks to the 3GB daily data benefit from Airtel. We’re expecting the former leading telco to also introduce more prepaid plans in the coming days with life insurance cover and other additional benefits.