VIDEO: Why Reliance Jio Rs 2,020 Prepaid Plan Is Not the Best
Reliance Jio has recently launched the Happy New Year Offer for its subscribers. The offer has two parts to it, one for the existing smartphone users and one for the people who would like to buy a new JioPhone. Under this new offer, Reliance Jio is offering yearlong benefits to the subscribers under this plan for both the subscribers. However, there are other plans in the market right now which might be more economical and cheaper for the subscribers. Watch the video till the end to know more about it.
We have also featured one expert Anirudh in our video! Do hit the Subscribe button!
Arpit spends his day closely following the telecom and tech industry. A music connoisseur and a night owl, he also takes a deep interest in the Indian technology start-up scene and spends rest of his time spilling poetry and stories on paper.
Recent Posts
VIDEO: Why Reliance Jio Rs 2,020 Prepaid Plan Is Not the Best
Reliance Jio has recently launched the Happy New Year Offer for its subscribers. The offer has two parts to it,...
BharatNet Programme to Extend Free Wi-Fi and Internet in Villages Till March 2020
In the recent data surge and the growing demand for data, the government has also played a big role. One...
Trai Report Reveals Heavy Surge in Internet Usage as Compared to Last Year
Just like other means of living like electricity and food, data is now becoming an integral part of every Indian....
Leave a Reply