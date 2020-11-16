Redmi Note 9 5G Series Might Launch on November 24 as Redmi Note 10 5G Globally

Redmi Note 9 5G series is tipped to launch on November 24, 2020, in China. According to an online tipster, the new series will get at least two new 5G devices. Much recently, one of the devices from this new series was spotted on Singapore’s IMDA certification which suggests a Global launch of the device. As per Mukul Sharma, a tipster, the model number of the device listed on the IMDA database is M2007J22G. The model number suggests that the device will be launched globally. More details on the story ahead.

Redmi Note 9 5G Series Could Debut as Redmi Note 10 5G Globally

For the unaware, Xiaomi uses the prefix ‘C’ ahead of the model number of the device to indicate that the device will be launched for China. Whereas the other prefix ‘G’ means that the device will be launched globally.

The model number of the new device shared by Mukul Sharma, M2007J22G has the prefix ‘G’ at the end which means the device will be launched globally. Further, the device could be named Redmi Note 10 5G for the global release.

As per the listings, the device is also capable of 5G and NFC connectivity. Adding to this, it will support 22.5W fast-charging technology.

However, as per a report from GizmoChina, the new Redmi Note 9 series for China is expected to be rolled out with three models. Amongst the three models should be two 5G and one 4G device. It is expected that the 4G variant of the series will be made available by Xiaomi to international markets such as India.

Redmi Note 9 5G Specifications and Price (Expected)

According to the leaks, the high-end model of the series, Redmi Note 9 5G Pro (expected name) will come with a 108MP ISOCELL HM2 SoC. If this happens, it will be the first time for a Redmi device to feature such a powerful lens. The low-end Redmi Note 5G is expected to come with a 6.53-inch FHD+ hole-punch display and the high-end model is expected to come with a 6.67-inch FHD+ LCD hole-punch display.

The low-end Redmi Note 9 5G is expected to launch for RMB 1,000 ( nearly Rs 11,200) and the high-end variant of the series is expected to come for RMB 1,500 (approximately Rs 16,800).