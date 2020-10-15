Vivo Y30 New Price Rs 13,990 For Indian Users

Vivo Y30 gets a price cut of Rs. 1000 in India. The smartphone will be available for Rs. 13,990 instead of the earlier price tag of Rs. 14,990 starting from today. The discount is shown on Amazon and Vivo India website for the 4 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. Vivo Y30 was launched a few months back on May 9, 2020. The device is available in three colour options — Emerald Black, Dazzle Blue, and Moonstone White. More on the story ahead.

Vivo Y30 Specs

Vivo Y30 smartphone comes with Super AI Quad Camera set up and sports three cameras in the rear — 13MP (main) + 2MP (Bokeh) + 2MP (Macro). The smartphone also houses an 8MP super-wide-angle camera for selfie.

Vivo Y30 display is 6.47-inch in size and comes with 720 x 1,560 pixels resolution and a 90.7% screen to body ratio. The dual-SIM phone runs on Android 10 with Vivo’s Funtouch operating system with MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor. The phone is powered by a 5000mAH lithium-ion battery and is expected to last for 50 hours (depends on the usage factor). Vivo Y30 gets expandable memory of up to 256 GB via microSD card. The connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is manufactured in India at Vivo’s Greater Noida facility. The company has a robust distribution network and has more than 600 service centres across India.

Discount Offers

The Chinese smartphone giant has announced an array of offers for the Vivo Y30. The customers of Kotak Mahindra and Bank of Baroda can get a 5% cashback on credit cards. A similar 5% cashback is available on Federal Bank debit cards. The customers can get 12 months extended warranty with V! Rs 819 recharge.