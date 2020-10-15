Bharti Airtel Offering Users Cashback on Prepaid Recharges Through Amazon Pay

Airtel is offerings users cashback up to Rs 40 when they recharge their prepaid numbers through Amazon Pay

    Airtel is offering users cashback on their prepaid recharges made through Amazon Pay. The offer is only applicable for Amazon Prime members. Users will be eligible to get 50% cashback on their recharges for up to Rs 40. It is a limited time offer which is valid until October 30, 2020. All the user needs to do is log-in to their Amazon Prime account and collect the cashback reward. Once the reward is collected, then the user needs to recharge their prepaid number through Amazon Pay. The offer won’t be applicable for users who recharge directly using Amazon Pay UPI on the Airtel app/web section. More about the offer ahead.

    Rs 40 Cashback on Prepaid Recharge for Airtel Amazon Prime Users

    Airtel users are eligible to get 50% cashback, up to Rs 40 on their prepaid recharges. The offer is in place from October 1, 2020, and will stay valid until October 30, 2020. The cashback will be credited into the account of the user within 3 days of making the transaction. One user can benefit from this offer a maximum of one time only.

    There is no promo-code included in this offer. Only the users who have an Amazon Prime account will be able to collect this reward. As per terms and conditions mentioned on the website of Amazon, this offer is only applicable for users who use Amazon Pay for completing the transaction.

    Airtel Aiming to Become a Clean Telco Like Jio

    In a bid to become a clean telco like Reliance Jio, Airtel has said no to the Chinese vendors. The telco is continuing to work with its Chinese partners on their existing contracts but it is not offering any new contracts to Huawei or ZTE.

    Instead, Airtel is looking to work with companies such as Nokia, Cisco, and Ciena. Along with this, things for Airtel’s future looks good as ICIC Securities has predicted that the telco will be adding over 4 million subscribers in the second quarter of FY 2020-21. Airtel is expected to post a 3.3% mobile revenue growth on a quarterly basis.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

