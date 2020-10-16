BSNL Removes Multiple STVs And Offering Full Usage Value on Rs 110 Voucher

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is removing multiple STVs from its offerings. BSNL Chennai announced via its Twitter account about the removal of five STVs from October 16, 2020. The state-run telecom operator is also going to be offering full usage value to the users on the Rs 110 talktime voucher for a limited period. Both the removal of the five STVs and the full usage benefit on the talktime voucher is limited to the Chennai circle (including Tamil Nadu). More on the story ahead.

BSNL Removes 5 STVs From Offerings for Tamil Nadu Users

BSNL has removed 5 STVs from its offerings today, i.e, October 16, 2020. The first STV which is removed is ‘Unlimited-47’. It used to come for Rs 47 with a validity of 7 days (1 week). The ‘Unlimited-47’ STV offered users unlimited voice calling (250 minutes per day) and 1GB data every day.

The second STV to be removed is ‘SMS_83’. It was priced at Rs 83 and came with a validity of 30 days (one month). It offered users free 1,650 SMS. There were no other benefits with this voucher, it only came with SMS benefits.

Third STV to be removed is ‘Combo STV_209’. This STV came with a validity of 90 days (3 months) priced at Rs 209. This voucher offered users local calling benefit for 1 paisa every 2 seconds with a value of Rs 25 credited in the main account.

Talking about the fourth removed STV, it is ‘DATA_178’. This STV was priced at Rs 178 and it came with a validity of 17 days. Users got 1GB daily FUP data with this plan. There was no other voice calling benefit included with this voucher.

Coming to the last removed STV – ‘DATA STV 35’. It was priced at Rs 35 and shipped with 5GB total data with a validity of 5 days only. These were the five STVs that are removed from the offerings by BSNL to its Chennai and Tamil Nadu users.

BSNL Chennai also announced that the users in Chennai and Tamil Nadu circle will also be getting full usage value on the Rs 110 talktime voucher. The full usage value offer on the Rs 110 voucher is only limited for two days, i.e, October 16 and October 17, 2020.

Meanwhile, the central government has made it mandatory for the public departments of India to utilise the services of BSNL and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL). This will certainly help the cash-strapped telcos which already posted net losses in the FY 2019-20. BSNL is also looking to raise around Rs 18,000 crore by monetising its assets within the next year so that it can expand its network services in India. The telco also raised Rs 8,500 crore through the issue of sovereign guarantee bonds in the previous month.