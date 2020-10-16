OnePlus 8 Gets Price Cut After the Launch of OnePlus 8T

OnePlus came out with its latest flagship device, OnePlus 8T on October 14, 2020 with the company launching the device in two variants. The base version of OnePlus 8T with 8GB RAM 128GB storage carries a price tag of Rs 42,999 while the top-tier variant with 12GB RAM 256GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999. With the company pricing the OnePlus 8T so low, a price cut for OnePus 8 was inevitable. The OnePlus 8 was launched by the company in three variants in early 2020 with the company now offering two variants of the device on its website at a reduced price. More on the story ahead.

OnePlus 8 Price Cut

After the launch of OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 8 has received a price cut. The OnePlus 8 variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage earlier priced at Rs 44,999 is now available for Rs 41,999 implying a price cut of Rs 3000. The top-tier variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is now priced at Rs 44,999 with the device initially launched for a price of Rs 49,999. This implies a price cut of Rs 5000 on the top-tier variant.

However, there is one more variant at discount on Amazon India which is not available for the users on the official website of OnePlus India. It is the base variant of OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM 128GB storage which was launched for Rs 41,999 but is now available for Rs 39,999.

The OnePlus 8 is available in three colours namely Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Onyx Black. Further, the users purchasing the OnePlus 8 directly from the website of the smartphone manufacturer will have the option of selecting one off the three back covers from OnePlus for no additional cost.

Other OnePlus Products on Discount

Along with OnePlus 8, there are some other products which are available at a discount for the users. The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2 which were launched for a price of Rs 5990 now carries a price tag of Rs 4490. Then the ‘OnePlus 8 Protect Your Music Bundle’ earlier priced at Rs 2789 is now available for Rs 2516.