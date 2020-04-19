OnePlus 8 Series to Start at Rs 41,999 in India, Bullets Wireless Z to Retail at Rs 1,999

Highlights The OnePlus 8 starts at Rs 41,999 in India for the 6GB+128GB variant

The OnePlus 8 Pro costs Rs 54,999 for the base variant

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be available in a single variant at Rs 1,999

OnePlus has officially announced the prices of OnePlus 8 series in India. The standard OnePlus 8 will start at Rs 41,999, while the OnePlus 8 Pro will be retailing at a starting price of Rs 54,999. The OnePlus 8 comes in three variants whereas The OnePlus 8 Pro will be available in three variants. The price of the OnePlus 8 Pro will surprise many considering the phone has noteworthy features like IP68 certification, wireless charging and 120Hz Quad HD+ display. OnePlus also said the Bullets Wireless Z will be available in a single model at Rs 1,999. The price of OnePlus’ new wireless earphones is also on the affordable side, especially when compared to the Bullets Wireless 2 that was launched at Rs 5,999 last year. While the Chinese company announced the prices today, it is yet to reveal the availability of both the phones.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 India Prices Revealed

As noted, the OnePlus 8 comes in three variants, while the OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two variants. The OnePlus 8 comes in 6GB+128GB, 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models, priced at Rs 41,999, Rs 44,999 and Rs 49,999, respectively. The OnePlus 8 can be purchased in three colour options- Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Interstellar Glow. The Interstellar Glow model will be available only with 12GB+256GB variant.

Moving onto the OnePlus 8 Pro, it will be available in two variants- 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 59,999, respectively. The handset can be picked up in three colours- Onyx Black, Glacial Green and Ultramarine Blue.

Lastly, OnePlus confirmed the Bullets Wireless Z will be available at Rs 1,999 in the Asian sub-continent. And yes, OnePlus has launched both the devices with 5G support.

OnePlus 8 Series: Specifications Detailed

The OnePlus 8 Pro is the company’s best smartphone till date and it is a substantial upgrade over the OnePlus 7T Pro. The phone flaunts a 6.78-inch Quad HD+ Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC. Cameras on the OnePlus 8 Pro include 48MP primary shooter with custom made Sony IMX689, 48MP secondary shooter with Sony IMX586 sensor, 8MP telephoto shooter and a 5MP colour filter. The handset has a 4510mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging and 30W wireless fast charging support.

As for the OnePlus 8, we are looking at a 6.55-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate on the front. It is also powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC and comes with up to 12GB of RAM. The phone rocks triple camera setup of 48MP+16MP+5MP and a 16MP selfie shooter is present on the front. This phone is backed by a 4300mAh battery and also offers 30W fast charging support. Both the phones feature a punch-hole on the front and also runs Android 10-based OxygenOS out of the box.