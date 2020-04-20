Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Finally Gets Android 10 Update

Highlights Xiaomi starts seeding Android 10 update to Mi A2 Lite

The update is being rolled out in batches

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite was launched alongside Mi A2 in 2018

Remember the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite that was launched alongside the Mi A2 in 2018? Well, the same phone is now getting Android 10 update in some countries. Xiaomi did not launch the Mi A2 Lite in India but the phone made its way to some Asian markets where it is now picking the much-awaited Android 10 update. To recall, Xiaomi rolled out the Android 10 update to Mi A2 earlier this year, followed by Mi A3 very recently. Nevertheless, the company has a bad track record when it comes to rolling out updates because it always rolls back the same due to some major bugs. Hopefully, it will not be the case with the Xiaomi’s Mi A2 Lite this time around.

Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite Android 10 Update: What’s New

Some users of the Mi A2 Lite have started noticing the Android 10 update arrival on their smartphone and the majority of them are from Asia. As noted, the Mi A2 Lite made its way to India as Redmi 6 Pro, so it is not part of the Android One programme and it also runs MIUI on top of Android.

Similar to the Xiaomi Mi A2, the Mi A2 Lite is also an Android One smartphone running vanilla Android 9 Pie at the moment. The update for the Mi A2 Lite weighs 1.15GB in size, but the size might differ with every user. As for the features, it brings Dark Theme, Gesture Navigation, Privacy Controls and the update also replaces the Xiaomi FM Radio app with a Qualcomm app. Other Android 10 features will also be added to the Mi A2 Lite.

Xiaomi is yet to officially confirm the Android 10 update rollout to Mi A2 Lite. You can check for the update manually by heading over to Settings>About Phone>System Updates. We suggest you wait for the update as the company will be rolling out it in batches.