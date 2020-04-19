These Are the Wi-Fi Calling Supported Smartphones on Airtel and Jio Networks

Highlights Wi-Fi Calling is available on Airtel and Jio networks in India

More than 100 smartphones support Wi-Fi Calling

Different companies have select models of phones which can support Wi-Fi Calling

India is in lockdown for more than three weeks now. The further extension of lockdown means that people need to be connected to the world through their phones for a little longer now. In certain areas though, the network has become a sort of an issue, and that is why Wi-Fi Calling is available in selected devices to sort connectivity problems. Wi-Fi Calling is the easiest way of connecting to someone for a high-quality conversation. If you have a stable Wi-Fi with good speed, you are going to love the experience of it. At the start of 2020, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio introduced their Wi-Fi Calling service. It is essentially Voice over Wi-Fi service which only Airtel and Jio are providing right now.

What is Wi-Fi Calling and How Does It Work?

Wi-Fi Calling or VoWi-Fi means calling some other person who is connected to a Wi-Fi network like you. You won’t be calling with your SIM, but your Wi-Fi. So how does it work? You simply connect to your Wi-Fi network and ensure that the person whom you are calling is connected to it as well. If you face any delay in sound, that is a common thing in Wi-Fi Calling, but you don’t have to worry until the time the voice is clear. But not all the devices work with or support Wi-Fi Calling, which is why mentioned below is a list of smartphones which support Wi-Fi Calling. Check it out.

Smartphones Which Support Wi-Fi Calling on Airtel and Jio Networks

All the Samsung Galaxy phones which support Wi-Fi Calling are the Galaxy Note 10 series, Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy S10 series, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy S9 series, Galaxy On6, Galaxy M30s, Galaxy A50s, Galaxy A30s, Galaxy M20, Galaxy J6, Galaxy M40. All the Apple iPhones which support Wi-Fi Calling are the Apple iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE. The upcoming iPhone SE 2020 will also support Wi-Fi Calling right out of the box as it runs iOS 13 itself.

All the Xiaomi devices which support Wi-Fi Calling are the Redmi 7A, Redmi 7, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Y3, Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20, Redmi X2 Pro, Redmi 8, and Redmi 8A. Realme phones which support Wi-Fi Calling are – Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT, X, 5s, U1, 5, 5s, and Realme 5i. Then the HMD Global-owned phones which can support Wi-Fi Calling are – Nokia 6.1, Nokia 6.1 Plus, Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 7.1, Nokia 8.1, Nokia 8 Sirocco and Nokia 9 PureView.

All the Vivo models which support Wi-Fi Calling are – Vivo V15, Vivo V17, Vivo U20, Vivo S1 Pro. There are Oppo F15 and Poco F1 in the list of phones which support Wi-Fi calling as well.

Some smartphones which are recently added to Wi-Fi Calling supported list are Honor 8X, Honor 10 Lite, Honor 20i, Huawei Y9 Prime, LG G8X, LG G8S, LG Q60, LG V40, LG G7, iQOO 3 (4G), iQOO 3 (5G), Micromax Infinity N12, Micromax N8216 and Micromax B5.