OnePlus 8T with 65W Fast Charging Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 42,999

OnePlus has launched its latest flagship device, OnePlus 8T in India. The device is powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 which also powers other OnePlus 8 series devices. OnePlus said that it has revolutionised the way its users charge their smartphones with the 8T. The OnePlus 8T will get the support of Warp Charge 65, the fastest charging technology supported by any of the OnePlus devices in the world . Along with this, the OnePlus 8T is among the select few devices running on an operating system based on Android 11 out of the box. It was said that OnePlus has partnered with Snapchat and Bitmoji to launch Bitmoji AOD for the OxygenOS 11. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of the OnePlus 8T.

OnePlus 8T Specifications

OnePlus 8T comes with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and 1100nits of maximum brightness. It also gets the support for HDR10+ and is the first smartphone in the world which comes with a 120Hz flat display. The display on the OnePlus 8T is said to have received A+ rating from DisplayMate. The OnePlus 8T is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865. The top-tier variant has 12GB RAM paired with 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The smartphone also has the support for 5G connectivity.

The OnePlus 8T comes with a 285% larger vapor chamber than the other OnePlus devices. Thus, it will be able to keep your device cooler for longer. For a great sound experience, there are dual stereo speakers with the Dolby Atmos support. There is a 4500mAh battery inside which will get the support of Warp Charge 65. OnePlus has claimed that the Warp Charge 65 can charge the device up to 60% in quarter of an hour. For complete charging of the device, it will take only 39 minutes.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 8T gets a quad camera setup in the rear. The primary sensor is a 48MP lens which comes with optical image stabilisation support. The rear camera system also features a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 5MP macro sensor, and a monochrome sensor. For recording videos, there is added support of Video Nightscape mode to shoot better in low light conditions.

With the OxygenOS 11, the UI of the operating system is said to have been made cleaner and simpler. The OnePlus 8T features Group Zen Mode that enables users to switch off from the digital world together for a few minutes.

OnePlus 8T Price

The OnePlus 8T will be available to the users in two different colours — Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. OnePlus will be selling two variants of the device in India. The base variant will be 8GB RAM with 128GB storage priced at Rs 42,999 and the second variant featuring 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 45,999. The smartphone will be available for purchase in India from October 16, 12 AM exclusive to Amazon Prime members and OnePlus Red Cable members. The open sales of the device will start from October 17 through Amazon and the official website of OnePlus India.