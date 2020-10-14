BSNL Set to Revamp Existing FTTH Plans Across India

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to revamp its existing Fiber-to-the-Home (FTTH) plans to offer enhanced speed and data limits to its users across India. The state-run operator currently offers over 50 broadband and FTTH plans in its North, South and West Zones while in its East zone, BSNL offers over 100 plans to its users. BSNL earlier in the month celebrated 20 years of its corporatization with the operator dedicating the entire month of October as Customer Delight Month. The state-run operator planned multiple activities including a scheme to offer 25% extra data on all its prepaid vouchers with over 30 days validity. Further, an internal release accessed by TelecomTalk highlighted that the operator is set to revise its existing FTTH in bid to retain existing users while also targeting new users.

BSNL to Offer Enhanced Download Speeds on Entry Tier, Mid Tier Plans

It has now emerged that the operator will offer up to 50 Mbps speed on all plans priced under Rs 500 per month including 100GB CUL and 200GB CUL plans. According to an internal list accessed by TelecomTalk, the operator currently offers four plans under Rs 500 in the North and South zone, 10 in the East zone and two in the West zone. The users subscribed to the plans priced under Rs 500 will all receive enhanced speed limits, however, the operator has not revised the data limits on these plans. The operator has also revised the speeds beyond the fair usage policy (FUP) limits to 2 Mbps on the plans priced under Rs 500 per month.

The users subscribed to the plans with monthly rental above Rs 500 to Rs 650 will now receive up to 100 Mbps speeds and up to 2 Mbps upon reaching the FUP limit. In the North zone, BSNL offers eight plans with monthly rentals between Rs 500 to Rs 650 while in the East zone, it offers four plans under the price point. Further, the operator in the South zone offers seven plans with monthly rental between Rs 500 to Rs 650 and five plans in the West zone at the same price point.

Similarly, the users subscribed to the plans priced above Rs 650 to Rs 799 will receive 100 Mbps download speed and up to 5 Mbps upon reaching the FUP limit. BSNL offers six plans in the North zone priced between Rs 651 to Rs 799 and eight plans in its East zone. In the South zone, the operator offers seven plans priced between Rs 651 to Rs 799 and six plans in its West zone.

BSNL will also revamp its FTTH plans with monthly rentals between Rs 800 to Rs 999 to offer up to 100 Mbps download speed and up to 10 Mbps post FUP speeds. The operator currently offers nine plans in the North Zone with monthly rentals between Rs 800 to Rs 999 and 12 plans in the East zone under the same price point. BSNL in its South zone offers seven plans priced between Rs 800 to Rs 999 and eight plans in the West zone at the same price point.

BSNL Users Subscribed to Top-Tier Plans will Also Receive Enhanced Data Limits

The users currently subscribed to BSNL FTTH plans priced between Rs 1000 to Rs 1499 will receive up to 200 Mbps download speed and enhanced data limits up to 3.3TB. Further, the users will also receive an enhanced speed limit of up to 15 Mbps upon reaching the FUP limit. BSNL currently offers 12 plans in the North zone with plan rentals between Rs 1000 to Rs 1499 and 17 plans in the East zone under the same price point. In the South zone, BSNL currently offers 13 plans priced between Rs 1000 to Rs 1499 and two plans in its West zone at the same price point.

BSNL FTTH plans priced above Rs 1499 will receive enhanced speed limits up to 200 Mbps and up to 20 Mbps post the consumption of FUP limits. Further, the plans priced above Rs 1499 will also receive enhanced data limits of 4TB. The operator in the North zone offers 18 FTTH plans priced above Rs 1499 and 42 plans in the East zone at the same price point. In the South Zone, BSNL offers 24 plans with monthly rentals above Rs 1499 and 28 plans in the West zone under the same price point.

It has to noted that the plans with the daily data limits will also be revised to offer enhanced monthly data limits such as “22GB CUL Bharat Fiber” plan priced at Rs 1299. The 22GB CUL Bharat Fiber plan currently enables users to browse up to 10 Mbps speed till 22GB per day with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. It is said that the users subscribed to the 22GB CUL Bharat Fiber plan will be able to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 3.3 TB per month post the revamp.

However, the users subscribed to certain plans such as the “170GB Plan-Bharat Fiber” plan priced at Rs 16,999 will only be offered enhanced speed limits with no change to the FUP limits. It was said that the new plans will be officially announced in the upcoming days.