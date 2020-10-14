Samsung Unveils Galaxy M31 Prime Edition in India for Rs 16,499

Samsung on Wednesday unveiled the Galaxy M31 Prime, a “special edition” smartphone said to be jointly developed by the company with Amazon India. The Galaxy M31 Prime edition smartphone is largely identical to the regular variant that the company launched in India in early February. However, the special edition smartphone is said to be bundled with select Amazon ecosystem apps to offer a “differentiated user experience” to its users. Further, the company said that the Galaxy M31 Prime edition users will also receive three months complimentary access to Amazon Prime membership.

Samsung Worked with Amazon to Add New Features on Galaxy M31

Sandeep Singh Arora, senior director at Samsung India said in a release that the Galaxy M31 has been one of the top sellers on Amazon India.

“For Galaxy M31 Prime, we worked closely with Amazon to add new features that enrich user experiences,” Arora said. “Galaxy M31 Prime is a great example of Samsung’s technology prowess and Amazon’s suite of prime offerings designed to give consumers best of entertainment and shopping experiences.”

Similar to the Galaxy M31, the special edition smartphone packs in a 6.4-inch Infiniti U sAMOLED display along with a 6000mAh battery. The quad camera system in the rear includes a 64MP primary camera coupled with an 8MP Ultra-Wide shooter along with a 5MP Macro Lens and 5MP depth lens. The device is powered by the Exynos 9611 processor with the company promising up to 26 hours battery life.

“With the new Galaxy M31 Prime, customers will see an enviable blend of technology and seamless integration with Amazon ecosystem apps,” Noor Patel, director of category management at Amazon India, said in the release. “Customers can enjoy a complete range of Amazon Prime offerings including the best of entertainment, music, reading and shopping experience conveniently.”

Samsung said that the users purchasing the Galaxy M31 Prime edition will be able to access the ‘Always On’ Amazon Shopping app. The company said that the Galaxy M31 Prime users will be able to receive updates on new shows and movies along with trending music on the lock screen. The Amazon apps said to be bundled into the Galaxy M31 Prime edition include the Amazon Shopping, Amazon Prime Video, Amazon Prime Music, Kindle and Audible.

Galaxy M31 Prime Edition to be Available in Three Colors

Samsung said that the Galaxy M31 Prime edition will be available in Ocean Blue, Space Black and new Iceberg Blue color. The Galaxy M31 Prime edition carries a price tag of Rs 16499 and will be available on Amazon India, Samsung ecommerce portal and select retail stores across India.

The company highlighted that the users purchasing the device on Amazon India using HDFC credit and debit cards during the Amazon Great Indian Festival will receive 10% instant cashback. The Great Indian Festival is scheduled to begin on October 17, 2020.