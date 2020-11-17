India Still Behind Pakistan, Nepal on Mobile Data Speeds



Ookla, the company behind the Speedtest platform on Monday released its Speedtest Global Index for October, 2020, with the data highlighting that India registered lower mobile data download speeds than Pakistan and Nepal. According to Ookla, the Speedtest Global Index “compares internet speed data from around the world on a monthly basis.” The company said that the data for Speedtest Global Index “comes from the hundreds of millions of tests taken by real people using Speedtest every month.” The Speedtest Global Index for October highlights that India continues to be behind its neighbours Pakistan and Nepal, however, the second most populous country is said to have registered higher speeds than Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Indian Marginally Improves on Speedtest Global Index for Mobile

Ookla highlighted that India registered an average download and upload speeds of 12.34 Mbps and 4.52 Mbps respectively on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile in October. India is placed at 131st on the Speedtest Global Index for October with Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Somalia, Bangladesh, Sudan, Venezuela, Palestine and Afghanistan registering lower download speeds. Pakistan is ranked 106th on the Speedtest Global Index for mobile with the country said to have gained 11 places in October while Nepal dropped two places to be ranked 120th on the Index.

In the previous month, India registered an average download and upload speeds of 12.07 Mbps and 4.31 Mbps respectively. The Speedtest Global Index for mobile covers 139 countries across the globe with South Korea, United Arab Emirates, China, Qatar and Australia completing the top five spots on the Index in October.

The company highlighted that the global average download speed on mobile hit 39.18 Mbps while the upload speeds jumped to 11.63 Mbps in October.

India Makes Noticeable Gains on Speedtest Global Index for Fixed Broadband

Further, the Speedtest Global Index for October highlights that India jumped to 66th spot on the Index for fixed broadband. India is said to have recorded average download and upload speeds of 48.99 Mbps and 45.65 Mbps respectively on fixed broadband. In the previous month, the second most populous country is said to have registered average download and upload speeds of 46.47 Mbps and 42.43 Mbps respectively on fixed broadband.

Singapore, Hong Kong, Romania, Switzerland and Thailand continued to be the top five countries on Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband in October. The Speedtest Global Index for fixed broadband is said to cover 176 countries across the globe with Burundi, Sudan, Mauritania, Algeria, Yeman and Turkmenistan occupying the bottom six spots on the Index.

Ookla also highlighted that the global average download speed on fixed broadband jumped to 87.84 Mbps in October while the upload speeds hit 47.16 Mbps.