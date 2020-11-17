Microsoft Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 Launched in India, Price and Specifications

Microsoft has just launched the Surface Book 3 and Surface Go 2 in India. Both these laptops were announced by the tech giant back in May 2020 for international markets. But now they have finally arrived in India and will run on Windows 10 Pro. The Microsoft Surface Go 2 runs on an 8th generation Intel Core M processor while the Surface Book 3 runs on Intel Core I processors. Both laptops have a unique set of features and specifications. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price they are launched in for the Indian market.

Microsoft Surface Book 3 Specifications and Price

It is a laptop which can be converted into a tablet anytime the user wants. Microsoft Surface Book 3 will be available in two different sizes – 13-inch and 15-inch. The laptop is said to perform 50% faster than its predecessor and offers up to 17.5 hours worth of battery life. It is powered by the 10th generation Intel I core chipsets namely i5 and i7. Especially for the developers, this laptop has been launched with an option of upgrading up to 32GB RAM.

Keeping in mind the demand for gamers, Microsoft has installed the NVIDIA GeForce GPU in the laptop which can comfortably support all the Xbox games passed for PC.

The Surface Book 3 has been launched for a starting price of Rs 1,56,299 which comes with a 10th generation Intel i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. The price of the laptop goes as high up to Rs 3,40,399.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Specifications and Price

The Surface Go 2 can also serve as both a laptop and a tablet. It comes with a larger PixelSense display and offers an improved battery life over its predecessor. It is powered by the Intel Core M processors. There is a 5MP webcam installed on top of the screen with support of built-in studio mics for better video calling and conferencing experience.

The Surface Go 2 is paired with a Surface pen which will help students and office goers in taking notes and fasten the learning and working experience.

The Surface Go 2 has been launched for a starting price of Rs 42,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB variant.