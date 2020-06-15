Xiaomi Mi 10 Receives Android 11 Beta 1 Build on AOSP

Xiaomi Mi 10 has received its first beta of Android 11 and that is why it is mentioned as Beta 1 Build. Beta versions of Android 11 have been making their way to different Android devices all around the world. Beta 1 has made its way after a string of developer previews (mainly Preview 1, Preview 2, Preview 3, and Preview 4). OnePlus has released Android 11 Beta 1 build for OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8. At the same time, other smartphone manufacturing companies such as Vivo and Xiaomi have released Beta 1 builds for their devices as well. The Beta 1 build for Mi 10 is live now, while other flagship devices from the company like the Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro will get the same very soon.

Android 11 Beta 1 Build Based on AOSP

It is surprising to many that the Android 11 beta 1 for Xiaomi Mi 10 isn’t on top of MIUI. An interesting thing to note is that the announcement of the official release was done from the Twitter handle of MIUI. Instead, the Android 11 beta 1 build for Mi 10 comes on top of AOSP. There is no hint of MIUI being included whatsoever. As of now, Xiaomi has only released the Android 11 Beta 1 build for Mi 10 devices only, other phones — Mi 10 Pro and Poco F2 Pro are also going to get the update for the same in near future.

Android 11 Beta 1 Download for Mi 10

If you want to download the Android 11 beta 1 for your Mi 10, consider the points ahead. The build rolled out by Xiaomi is only intended to be used by developers, if you are an end-user, refrain from downloading the update. This is because there are many bugs and system instabilities present in the update which only developers will be able to resolve. Also, in case you still want to download, before downloading, make sure that you have a backup of all the data on your device. This is because the new Android 11 beta 1 update will wipe your device. So download the update on your own discretion. The download link is provided below.