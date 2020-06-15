OnePlus Android 11 Beta Reveals 65W Super Warp Charging

The upcoming flagship devices from OnePlus might support 65W Super Warp Charge, XDA Developer reports. The publication citing a Twitter User Lavin Amarnani said that the strings relating to the fast charging solution was spotted on the OnePlus’ Engineering Mode app on the latest Android 11 beta. The current flagship from OnePlus, the OnePlus 8 Pro supports 30W wireless and 30W wired fast charging while the OnePlus 8 supports 30W wired fast charging. OnePlus on Thursday released the Android 11 Beta as part of its Developer Program which the company highlighted is best suited for developers and other advanced users.

OnePlus Flagships to Support 65W Fast Charging

The 65W solution is said to charge a device at 10V, 6A as compared to the current 30W solution that powers up a device at 5V, 6A. In a non technical term, the new 65W solution would power the devices at a faster pace as compared to current OnePlus chargers.

The publication said that the 65W Super could debut with the company’s next smartphone tipped to be the OnePlus 8T. Further, XDA Developers said that OnePlus might choose to debut the solution on a special edition phone.

However, the company has recently ended its partnership with McLaren which might indicate that the company could introduce a new lineup of special edition phones or scrap the special editions completely.

Additionally, the publication said that the strings hint at a new Ice Blue color for the OnePlus 8 series. The devices are currently available in four colors namely Onyx Black, Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow, and Ultramarine Blue.

OnePlus Resumed Limited Sales of OnePlus 8 Series in India

Meanwhile, OnePlus on Friday announced that its production of devices in India is “officially back on track” which translates to increased availability of its OnePlus 8 series in the country.

The company will have “limited sales” of its OnePlus 8 devices on Amazon and on its official site beginning Monday.

“We’re aiming to start a consistent supply of OnePlus 8 Series 5G stock soon,” OnePlus said in a release. “Until then, we will continue with limited sales twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays.”