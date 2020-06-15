Google Pixel 4a Launch Might Be Delayed Until October 22

Google might have delayed the launch of its latest Pixel 4a to October 22. Market expectations were that Google might be launching the Pixel 4a with the first beta version of Android 11. Though the online event where Google would have launched the product got cancelled. Thus the Pixel 4a remains unannounced at the moment. But according to a new leak online, Google might delay the launch of Pixel 4a even further to October 22 instead of any time in the near future.

Google Pixel 4a Launch Delayed

According to the leakster Jon Prosser, Google has delayed the launch of Pixel 4a. It was initially expected to launch via an online event held on May 13 at the Google I/O 2020 event. But as the event was cancelled, the new date scheduled for the launch was set to June 5. But even that event did not happen. And now, the event is expected to be delayed until October 22. On October 22, the Black version of the device will be launched. As per the leaks, it is being said that Google Pixel 4a which was going to come in the Barely Blue colour might have been entirely removed from the lineup of Pixel 4a devices.

Pixel 4a: Rumoured Specifications

The Pixel 4a will likely be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC with Adreno 618 GPU along with Titan M security chipset. As for the display of the device, the smartphone will get a 5.81-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution. The device might come with a 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Pixel 4a might come with dual SIM slots. The odd thing which might come with the device is a single camera only. The single-camera might be a 12.2MP lens paired with LED flash, OIS, EIS, Dual PD autofocus, and 4K video recording facility. The front camera might come with an 8MP lens which dons an ultra-wide-lens. There can be a 3080mAh battery along with 18W fast charging support.