Realme Q2 to Launch in India Soon, BIS Listings Reveal

Realme is going to be launching a lot of new smartphones and smartphone series in 2021. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch the Realme Narzo 30 and Realme 8 series next month and will also launch the X7 series in early 2021. Now reports of Realme Q2 launching for the Indian market are also surfacing online. The development has been shared by a popular tipster Mukul Sharma through a tweet where he shared a screenshot of the model number of the new Realme device listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) — more details on the story ahead.

Realme Q2 Specifications (Expected)

So we are going to assume that Realme will launch the Q2 it launched earlier for the China market in the India market as well. Based on that, it can be assumed that Realme Q2 will come with a 6.5-inch FHD+ LCD screen with 1080p resolution and support for up to 120Hz refresh rate. The device might also touch the sampling rate of 180Hz.

The MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC might power the Realme Q2 launching for the Indian market. It is expected to have 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB UFS 2.1 internal storage. The internal storage might be expandable with the help of a microSD card.

The device is expected to run on Realme UI skin based on Android 10 out of the box. In the camera department, there might be a triple-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor could be a 48MP lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.

For clicking selfies and video calling, there might be a 16MP sensor at the front. For additional security, the fingerprint sensor might be mounted on the side of the device. It is expected to be a 5G supportive device since the Dimensity 800U will power it. Further connectivity options might include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and more.

The device might come packed with a 5,000mAh battery and support for 30W fast-charging. It is expected to weigh 194 grams which is decent for its size.

Realme Q2 Price (Expected)

Realme Q2 sells for RMB 1,299 (approximately Rs 14,000) for its 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant. As for its another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage, the device is priced at RMB 1,399 (approximately Rs 15,200). It is worth noting that the pricing is for the China market, and the Indian pricing might be more aggressive from Realme.