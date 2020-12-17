Prepaid Plans With OTT Benefits Worth Subscribing to from Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea and BSNL

Nowadays, it is common to see prepaid plans come with over-the-top (OTT) benefits. Many OTT platforms are willing to partner with telecom operators and offer their library of content to the users for free or at a discounted price. Telcos such as Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL all provide their users with prepaid plans which come with OTT benefits. Today we are listing all the prepaid plans with OTT benefits which are worth subscribing to from the aforementioned telcos.

Best Jio Prepaid Plans With OTT Benefits

The Rs 598 prepaid plan from Reliance Jio comes with a validity of 56 days and offers 2GB daily data along with the OTT benefit of Disney+ Hotstar VIP at no extra cost. It also offers unlimited calling along with 2,000 fair usage policy (FUP) minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling.

The second one is Rs 777 plan, and it comes with a validity of 84 days and offers users 1.5GB daily data along with a free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription. The plan also offers unlimited calling and 3,000 FUP minutes. There is also a bonus of 5GB data offered to the users.

Both the plans come with 100 SMS/day and a complimentary subscription of all the Jio apps.

Best Airtel Prepaid Plans With OTT Benefits

The Rs 599 prepaid plan from Airtel offers users Disney+ Hotstar VIP benefit to the users and come with a validity of 56 days. It offers users 2GB of daily data.

The other Rs 289 prepaid plan from Airtel offers users a free subscription of ZEE5 Premium and comes with a validity of 28 days. It ships with 1.5GB daily data.

It is worth noting that there is unlimited calling, 100 SMS/day, and other Airtel Thanks benefits included with both the plans.

Best Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With OTT Benefits

The Rs 795 prepaid plan from Vodafone Idea (Vi) offers users ZEE5 Premium for free along with Vi Movies & TV app. It further offers users unlimited voice calling along with 2GB daily data and 100 SMS/day. This plan has a validity of 84 days and also ships with the Weekend Data Rollover offer.

Best BSNL Prepaid Plans With OTT Benefits

The ‘STV_429’ from BSNL comes with the benefit of Eros Now and has a validity of 81 days. Users get 1GB daily data with this plan along with 250 FUP minutes for making calls and 100 SMS/day. After the FUP data is consumed, the speed drops to 40 Kbps.