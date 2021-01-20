BSNL Finally Brings Annual Subscription Option for Latest Bharat Fiber Plans

BSNL has finally started offering the newly launched affordable Bharat Fiber broadband plans in annual payment option. Apart from the Bharat Fiber Rs 449 plan, the remaining four plans- Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 can now be subscribed for one year. So far, these plans were offered on a monthly basis, but going forward, customers can choose them for one year. If a customer opts these plans for one year, BSNL provides an extra one month of service, making it a total of 13 months. It is good to see BSNL offering these plans for one year subscription, matching rivals like JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber. BSNL is offering these plans on a promotional basis for 90 days.

BSNL Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 Plans Now Available for Annual Subscription

The four BSNL Bharat Fiber broadband plans which are now available for annual subscription are BSNL Fibre Basic Plus, BSNL Fibre Value, BSNL Fibre Premium and BSNL Fibre Ultra, priced at Rs 599, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499. Sadly, BSNL did not launch the annual subscription option for Fibre Basic plan of Rs 449. As noted, BSNL will provide one month of free service to the customers opting for the annual subscription. The new change will be effective across all the cities where BSNL is offering these plans.

For those who are unaware, BSNL offers up to 5.5 months of free service on long-term broadband plans. For example, the 5.5-month advance rental plan comes with 15 days of free service taking the total service period to six months. Similarly, users will be eligible for 1.5 months, 3.5 months and 5.5 months of free service on subscriptions of 10.5 months, 20.5 months and 30.5 months.

The maximum subscription period for the four plans mentioned above is 12 months. To recall, BSNL launched these plans on October 1, 2020, on a promotional basis for 90 days. Earlier this month, we reported the availability extension of these plans, including the Rs 449 plan for another 90 days.

The Rs 599 Bharat Fiber plan offers 60 Mbps speeds, followed by the Rs 799 plan with 100 Mbps speeds. The Rs 1,499 broadband plan is the premium offering with 300 Mbps speeds, whereas the Rs 999 plan ships with up to 200 Mbps download & upload speeds. The Rs 449 Bharat Fibre Basic plan is one of the best offering from BSNL right now, with speeds of 30 Mbps and 3.3TB FUP limit. The USP of the new Bharat Fiber plans from BSNL is the unlimited data benefit (capped at 3.3TB per month) and faster speeds.