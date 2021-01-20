Micromax In Note 1 Latest OTA Update Brings Support for HDR Mode and More

Micromax In Note 1 was launched alongside In 1b in a virtual event which took place on November 3, 2020. Now In Note 1 has received an over-the-air (OTA) update which brings a ton of improvements by fixing general bugs and new features for the device. The update also packs the December 2020 Android Security Patch. Looking at the changelog, it seems like Micromax is paying a lot of attention to the cameras of the device since most of the major improvements and additional support added is for the camera system — more details on the story ahead.

Micromax In Note 1 Update Changelog Details

There are seven major features in the changelog of the OTA update rolled out by Micromax for In Note 1. The update’s total size is 639MB, and it brings the December 2020 Android Security Patch for the device.

Cameras of the device will act more stable now since Micromax has added ‘Electronic Image Stabilisation’ for the camera system along with a time-lapse feature and HDR mode for the front camera. The rear cameras of the device will also get ‘RAW Mode’ along with an improved portrait mode feature. In Note 1 will also see an overall front camera enhancement after the update. A ton of general bugs have also been fixed to improve system stability.

If you haven’t got the update yet, you can manually check for it by going to settings and searching for ‘system updates’.

Micromax In Note 1 Specifications and Price

The Micromax In Note 1 has a long display size of 6.67-inch. It is an ultra-bright FHD+ punch-hole display. Under the hood, there is MediaTek Helio G85 paired with up to 4GB of RAM to facilitate smooth functioning even while using multiple applications at the same time. In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP AI lens coupled with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and reverse charging. The In Note 1 can support download speeds of up to 1 Gbps since it can support 5 GHz connectivity and the device gets a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security.

The In Note 1 is available in two different variants: 4GB+64GB for Rs 10,999 and 4GB+128GB for Rs 12,499. The device comes in two different colours: White and Green. It is selling exclusively through the website of the company and Flipkart.