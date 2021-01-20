Micromax In Note 1 Latest OTA Update Brings Support for HDR Mode and More

In Note 1 has received an over-the-air (OTA) update which brings a ton of improvements by fixing general bugs and new features for the device

By January 20th, 2021 AT 11:29 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    micromax-in-note-1-latest-ota-update

    Micromax In Note 1 was launched alongside In 1b in a virtual event which took place on November 3, 2020. Now In Note 1 has received an over-the-air (OTA) update which brings a ton of improvements by fixing general bugs and new features for the device. The update also packs the December 2020 Android Security Patch. Looking at the changelog, it seems like Micromax is paying a lot of attention to the cameras of the device since most of the major improvements and additional support added is for the camera system — more details on the story ahead.

    Micromax In Note 1 Update Changelog Details

    There are seven major features in the changelog of the OTA update rolled out by Micromax for In Note 1. The update’s total size is 639MB, and it brings the December 2020 Android Security Patch for the device.

    Cameras of the device will act more stable now since Micromax has added ‘Electronic Image Stabilisation’ for the camera system along with a time-lapse feature and HDR mode for the front camera. The rear cameras of the device will also get ‘RAW Mode’ along with an improved portrait mode feature. In Note 1 will also see an overall front camera enhancement after the update. A ton of general bugs have also been fixed to improve system stability.

    If you haven’t got the update yet, you can manually check for it by going to settings and searching for ‘system updates’.

    Micromax In Note 1 Specifications and Price

    The Micromax In Note 1 has a long display size of 6.67-inch. It is an ultra-bright FHD+ punch-hole display. Under the hood, there is MediaTek Helio G85 paired with up to 4GB of RAM to facilitate smooth functioning even while using multiple applications at the same time. In the camera department, there is a quad-camera setup at the rear where the primary sensor is a 48MP AI lens coupled with a 5MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor.

    The device packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast-charging and reverse charging. The In Note 1 can support download speeds of up to 1 Gbps since it can support 5 GHz connectivity and the device gets a fingerprint scanner at the back for additional security.

    The In Note 1 is available in two different variants: 4GB+64GB for Rs 10,999 and 4GB+128GB for Rs 12,499. The device comes in two different colours: White and Green. It is selling exclusively through the website of the company and Flipkart.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Airtel Safe Pay Launched to Make Digital Payments More Secure

    Bharti Airtel has just launched ‘Airtel Safe Pay’ to protect its users’ digital payments and transactions. The service has been...

    module-4-img

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 Mobile Platform Announced, Check Details

    Qualcomm has announced a new 5G chipset for high-end flagship devices and it is the Snapdragon 870. This system-on-a-chip (SoC)...

    module-4-img

    Micromax In Note 1 Latest OTA Update Brings Support for HDR Mode and More

    Micromax In Note 1 was launched alongside In 1b in a virtual event which took place on November 3, 2020....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vu Cinema TV-Action Series With 100W Cinematic Speaker and Support for Dual-Band Wi-Fi Launched in India

    module-4-img

    PhonePe Overtakes Google Pay as Most-Used UPI App in December 2020

    module-4-img

    Realme C12 Now Comes in a 4GB RAM Model at Rs 9,999

    module-4-img

    BSNL Broadband 2021: 5 Plans Which Are Complete Value for Money