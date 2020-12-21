BSNL Again Revises Bharat Fiber Broadband Plans to Offer Twofold Faster Speeds

BSNL has revised its broadband plans on December 20 to end the year on a high note. India’s largest Internet Service Provider (ISP) introduced affordable Bharat Fiber broadband plans in October this year after which it is said to have witnessed more subscriber additions. Now, the ISP has revised the remaining Bharat Fiber plans; It is making the plans to now offer twofold speeds and up to ten times more data compared to the existing broadband plans. BSNL’s broadband plans of Rs 499, Rs 779, Rs 849, Rs 949, Rs 1,277, Rs 1,999 and so on. The Rs 779 Disney+ Hotstar premium plan will offer 100 Mbps speeds and a whopping 3.3TB FUP limit every month. The Rs 1,277 Bharat Fiber plan will offer 200 Mbps speeds going forward, in line with the company’s recently launched affordable Bharat Fiber plans.

Newly Revised BSNL Bharat Fiber Broadband Plans Detailed

As mentioned, BSNL has revised a lot of Bharat Fiber broadband plans. The Rs 499 Bharat Fiber plan from BSNL will now offer up to 50 Mbps speeds till 100GB after which the telco will reduce the speeds to 2 Mbps. The Rs 779 Disney+ Hotstar Premium plan will offer 100 Mbps speeds till 300GB, 5 Mbps after FUP speeds and free Disney+ Hotstar premium subscription worth Rs 1,499.

The Rs 849 600GB CUL broadband plan will be offering 600GB data per month at 100 Mbps speeds and 10 Mbps beyond. Then there’s the Rs 949 Bharat Fiber plan that now offers 100 Mbps speeds till 500GB, 10 Mbps after FUP speeds and free Disney+ Hotstar premium plan. The Rs 949 plan is also known as Super star 500 plan, whereas the Rs 779 Bharat Fiber plan is also known as Super star 300.

Moving on, we have the Rs 1,277 Bharat Fiber plan that will now offer 200 Mbps speeds up to 3.3TB and 15 Mbps speeds beyond. Lastly, there’s the Rs 1,999 plan that comes with 200 Mbps speeds till 4TB and up to 20 Mbps beyond. These revisions can be considered as one of the best ones in the industry to date.

The Rs 2,499 Bharat Fiber pan-India plan will now ship with 200 Mbps speeds up to 4TB and 20 Mbps after FUP speeds. Other plans such as Rs 4,499, Rs 5,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 16,999, will provide 200 Mbps speeds and 20 Mbps speeds going forward.

BSNL Chennai Circle Specific Bharat Fiber Plans Also Revised

There are also other broadband plans of Rs 999, Rs 1,299, Rs 1,699, and so on in Chennai circle which are revised today. The Rs 999 Fibro Combo ULD 999 CS 14 plan has been revised to provide 100 Mbps speeds till 600GB and 10 Mbps speeds beyond. The Rs 1,299 Fibro Combo ULD 1299 CS 45 plan will now offer 200 Mbps speeds till 3.3TB with 15 Mbps after FUP speeds. Other revised plans are detailed in the image above.