Vodafone Idea and Airtel Prepaid Plans Which Offer ZEE5 Subscription

ZEE5 is one of the biggest over-the-top (OTT) content platforms in India. Users in the country can get it free with select prepaid plans. Vodafone Idea (Vi) and Airtel are the only two telecom operators in India which offer a free ZEE5 subscription with their plan to the users. It is worth noting that Bharti Airtel offers the ZEE5 with only one of its prepaid plans. However, Vi offers it with 5 of its prepaid plans which include 4 unlimited voice and data packs and 1 data pack. Keep reading to find out about these plans in detail.

Bharti Airtel Prepaid Plans With ZEE5 Subscription

Bharti Airtel offers only one prepaid plan with ZEE5 subscription. It is the Rs 289 plan which offers users 1.5GB daily data and comes with unlimited voice calling within any network of India along with 100 SMS/day. Users also get a free subscription of Airtel Xstream Premium along with other Airtel Thanks benefits. This plan ships with a validity of 28 days.

Vodafone Idea Prepaid Plans With ZEE5 Subscription

Vodafone Idea offers 5 prepaid plans which come with ZEE5 subscription. The first plan is of Rs 405. It comes with a total of 90GB data along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. Users also get access to Vi Movies & TV for free up to 1 year. It comes with a validity of 28 days.

Then the next plan is the Rs 595 plan. It ships with 2GB daily data for 56 days and offers users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and ZEE5 subscription for 1 year. This plan also comes with the offer of Weekend Data Rollover introduced by Vi a few weeks back.

The other two unlimited voice and data packs are Rs 795 and Rs 2,595. The Rs795 pack is similar to the Rs 595 plan, but it comes with a validity of 84 days. Users get a free subscription of ZEE5 for one year with this plan as well.

Then Rs 2,595 plan also offers the same benefits as of the Rs 595 and Rs 795 plan, including Weekend Data Rollover offer. However, this plan comes with a validity of 1 year (365 days) and 1 year worth of ZEE5 subscription.

The last prepaid pack from Vi that comes with ZEE5 subscription is of Rs 355, but it is a data pack. It offers users 50GB of data and has a standalone validity of 28 days.

For the unaware, purchasing ZEE5 subscription for one year will cost Rs 999 normally. So getting it for free with either of these prepaid plans is a massive benefit for the users.