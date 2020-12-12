BSNL Revises After FUP Speeds by Up to 8 Times on All Bharat Fiber Broadband Plans

Government-owned BSNL has finally revised the highly criticised after FUP speeds on its Bharat Fiber broadband plans. A new report now says that BSNL will start providing up to eight times more FUP speeds with its Bharat Fiber broadband plans. The FUP speed increase depends on the price of the Bharat Fiber plans. For example, BSNL has doubled the after FUP speeds on Bharat Fiber plans priced below Rs 500. At the same time, the Bharat Fiber plans priced above Rs 1,499 delivers up to eight times faster after FUP speeds which is a good thing to see. Almost all the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide sub-par after FUP speeds and it is a good sign that BSNL is increasing them at no extra cost. The new change will become effective immediately across all the cities where BSNL is providing its Bharat Fiber plans.

BSNL Increases After FUP Speeds: What You Need to Know

BSNL’s Bharat Fiber range of broadband plans are getting popular all over the country, thanks to some recent plans launched by the company. Now, the increase in FUP speeds as reported by Keralatelecom will further boost the subscriber additions. In October, BSNL reportedly added more than 85,000 new customers and it recently crossed 10 million Bharat Fiber subscriber mark in the country.

As for the after FUP speed hike, BSNL Bharat Fiber customers on a broadband plan priced below Rs 500 will now get 2 Mbps after FUP speeds instead of the earlier 1 Mbps speeds. The Bharat Fiber broadband plans priced between Rs 500 and Rs 650 will now be able to enjoy after FUP speeds of 2 Mbps, again up from the earlier 1 Mbps speeds.

The Bharat Fiber plans priced between Rs 651 and Rs 799 will now offer 5 Mbps speeds once you exhaust your FUP limit. The plans between Rs 800 and Rs 999 will deliver 10 Mbps after FUP speeds, whereas the plans in the price range of Rs 1000-Rs 1,499 will offer 15 Mbps speeds. BSNL used to provide after FUP speeds of 2 Mbps with plans priced between Rs 1000 and Rs 1,499.

Lastly, the premium Bharat Fiber plans above Rs 1,499 come with after FUP speeds of 20 Mbps which is a really good thing to see. Majority of the BSNL Bharat Fiber plans offer daily data benefit and the increase in post FUP speeds is an added advantage to the users. The new change will be applicable to both existing and new customers of Bharat Fiber.