BSNL Introduces India’s First Satellite Based Narrowband-IoT

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just announced the arrival of India’s first satellite-based narrowband-IoT (Internet of Things). The state-run telco has announced the service in partnership with Skylotech India. With this service, BSNL seeks to honour the vision of Narendra Modi’s truly digital India. The service will be initially provided with the target to help farmers, fishermen, construction, mining and logistics enterprises. With the help of this new solution, India will be able to access a seamless network of connectivity with all the unconnected machines and IoT devices — more details on the story ahead.

BSNL to Provide PAN-India Coverage With the Help of Satellite Ground Infrastructure

In a release shared by BSNL, the telco has claimed that it will provide the new ‘Made in India’ solution in partnership with Skylo all over India with the help of its already established satellite ground infrastructure. The service from the telco will even cover the Indian seas.

BSNL has said that the coverage will be so vast that no corner or dark spot of India will be left out. Every part of the country will have equal access to the seamless connectivity that narrowband-IoT brings.

Shri P.K.Purwar, CMD of BSNL, said, “The solution is in line with BSNL’s vision to leverage technology to provide affordable and innovative telecom services and products across customers segments”.

One of the key things that Purwar said was that Skylo would also contribute in providing critical data to the logistics sector of the country so that the effective distribution of COVID-19 vaccines can be ensured.

The announcement from BSNL comes at a perfect time looking at the ongoing Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020. The new technology solution introduced by BSNL is in line with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and NITI Aayog’s vision of bringing IoT connectivity to enhance India’s core sectors.

The solution has already been tested successfully with Indian Railways and a few more platforms and objects.

Vivek Banzal, Director (CFA) BSNL Board said, “Successful POCs have already been conducted by BSNL and Skylo in India and we will soon approach various user groups before the New Year 2021 begins.”