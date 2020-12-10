Put All the Available 5G Spectrum in Auction to Avoid Scarcity: Trai Secretary

SK Gupta, Secretary of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said that the telecom department needs to ensure adequate availability of 5G spectrum at an affordable price

By December 10th, 2020 AT 6:00 PM
  • 5G
  • Technology News
  • TRAI
    • 1 Comment

    5g-spectrum-in-auction-trai-secretary

    Addressing the nation at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020, SK Gupta, Secretary of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) said that the telecom department needs to ensure adequate availability of 5G spectrum at an affordable price for the telcos. This is so that Indian telecom service providers (TSPs) can test 5G for India specific use cases as soon as possible. Gupta said that he is aware of the concerns of the service providers related to high pricing of the 5G spectrum — more details on the story ahead.

    Make 5G Spectrum Available for Telcos at an Affordable Cost

    As per an ET Telecom report, Gupta in his note said that Trai has been recommending to put all the available 5G spectrum into the auction so that any possibility of artificial scarcity of spectrum dies.

    Adding to this, he said that sharing and trading of the spectrum should be encouraged so that the best possible use of it is possible. Gupta said that Trai has done everything in its power to keep the price of the spectrum as reasonable as possible for the telcos.

    What’s interesting to note here is that the Trai has left the final reviewing and decision of 5G spectrum price on the hands of the government. The regulator has suggested to price a unit of spectrum in the 3300-3600 MHz bands Rs 492 crore. This figure doesn’t seem like Trai actually putting too many efforts on reducing the price of the spectrum. Telecom operators have already shown their disinterest on the price suggested by Trai.

    Gupta further said that the regulatory body has already suggested spectrum allocation for the telcos so that they can move ahead with the trials. The only wait is for the operators to take the lead and start testing 5G for India specific use cases.

    He also laid stress on the massive need for fiberisation activity in India. Gupta said that currently, only 30% of the Base Transceiver Stations (BTS) in the country have optical fibre connectivity. This needs to be expanded to more stations across India as soon as possible.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    BSNL Introduces India’s First Satellite Based Narrowband-IoT

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has just announced the arrival of India’s first satellite-based narrowband-IoT (Internet of Things). The state-run...

    module-4-img

    Put All the Available 5G Spectrum in Auction to Avoid Scarcity: Trai Secretary

    Addressing the nation at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2020, SK Gupta, Secretary of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India...

    module-4-img

    Analyst Expects Airtel to Soon Hike Tariffs

    Bharti Airtel, the second largest wireless operator in India is soon expected to hike tariffs, Motilal Oswal said in a...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Launches Rs 948 Family Entertainment Plus Postpaid Plan With Unlimited Data

    module-4-img

    Cheapest Set-Top Boxes from Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV and D2h

    module-4-img

    Netflix StreamFest Available for Two More Days, All You Should Know

    module-4-img

    India’s 5G Share in Worldwide Economy to be $1 Trillion by 2035