JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh for JioFiber Router Available at Rs 2,499

Reliance JioFiber is slowly gaining momentum in the country as the recent Trai subscription data for September 2020 said the ISP managed to add more than 3 lakh new users. As we all know, all the JioFiber broadband plans come bundled with a free Wi-Fi router. Even the JioFiber plan of Rs 399 offers a free router to the customers. While the bundled JioFiber router is more than sufficient for several users, some users will install the connection with their router to enjoy better speeds and connection range. Reliance Jio is offering a ‘JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh‘ to the JioFiber users. As the name of the product itself suggests, the JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh extends your connectivity range. This device comes in handy for users who are suffering from poor Wi-Fi connectivity with the bundled JioFiber router.

JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh: Features and Technical Specifications

The JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh connects to the JioFiber Home Gateway or the JioFiber router or another JioExtender over Wi-Fi or ethernet connectivity. These JioExtenders connect in a chain formation to extend Wi-Fi coverage to the remotest corners of your home. Reliance Jio says the JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh is powered by Wi-Fi EasyMesh Technology to provide uninterrupted Wi-Fi connectivity by eliminating dark zones. Additionally, it is said the device detects your device’s bandwidth requirement and smartly manages traffic and connectivity.

Technical specifications of the product include 110mm x 110mm x 32mm dimensions, 2.4GHz and 5GHz dual-band concurrent connectivity, internal Wi-Fi antennas, data rates of up to 300 Mbps on 2.4GHz and 867 Mbps on 5GHz band. The device has only one RJ45 Ethernet port and it can be connected to a JioFiber router in both wired and wireless methods.

JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh: How to Setup

The setup process is simple; Firstly, users will have to connect the JioExtender to JioFiber router via a LAN cable. After connecting, users will have to power on the JioExtender and the pairing procedure takes up to three minutes. Once the pairing finishes, you can disconnect the JioExtender from the JioFiber router, and place it at your desired location to extend the coverage. Watch the video to know the complete procedure.

JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh: Pricing and Availability

The JioExtender Wi-Fi Mesh is currently available for purchase at Rs 2,499 in India. It can be purchased via jio.com, and the company delivers the product within 3-5 days.