BSNL to Match Private Telcos by Offering Unlimited Voice Calling Without Any Limit

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) to soon start offering truly unlimited voice calling benefit with its prepaid and postpaid plans. The telco is now limiting the voice calls at 250 minutes per day across all the offerings. To recall, BSNL introduced the voice calling FUP limit in August 2019. Despite private telecom operators constantly offering unlimited voice calling benefit, BSNL limited the voice calls to both the prepaid and postpaid subscribers. Having said that, the government-owned telco is making a much-required and much-awaited move. All the existing BSNL prepaid and postpaid plans will now come with unlimited on-net and off-net voice calling benefit. The telco will implement the change on January 10, 2021, across all the circles.

BSNL Prepaid and Postpaid Plans to Offer Unlimited Calling

In the past, private telcos (Airtel and Vi) also used to limit voice calls on a daily and weekly basis. However, to match Reliance Jio and its unlimited calling benefit, Airtel and Vodafone Idea started offering truly unlimited voice calls with all the plans. Starting January 10, all the BSNL prepaid and postpaid plans will come without any FUP limit on voice calls.

Reliance Jio had a FUP limit/off-net calling charges until January 1, 2021, but the telco removed to match Airtel and Vodafone Idea. This move from BSNL was always on the cards and we are wondering why it took so long for the telco to implement this change. This is the second welcome change from BSNL this year; Yesterday, we reported Blackout Days’ removal on BSNL network for this year. And today, we have the removal of FUP limit on voice calls- both on-net and off-net.

As noted, the telco will be implementing this change on January 10, 2021. This news is first reported by Kerala Telecom, however, TelecomTalk accessed the official press release. BSNL started the year by hiking the prices of two prepaid plans. The PV 186 from BSNL is now available as PV 199, whereas the STV 199 is retailing as STV 201.

Over the last few months, BSNL is losing mobile subscribers in a small number, nonetheless, it is a worrying factor for the operator. Since 2016, BSNL is the only telco besides Reliance Jio to continually add new customers every month. Both Airtel and Vodafone Idea lost a huge number of users. BSNL currently has over 110 million mobile customers across 20 telecom circles and the number will only get better with such customer-friendly moves.