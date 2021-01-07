BSNL Removes Blackout Days for 2021

While there's no such official announcement from Airtel and Vodafone Idea this year, BSNL confirmed the removal

By January 7th, 2021 AT 7:06 AM
  • BSNL
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is again getting rid of Blackout Days for 2021. The telco has made the same move over the last two years and to stay competitive in the industry, BSNL decided to do the same this year as well. For the unaware, mobile phone subscribers are generally charged as per base tariff on some particular days like New Year, Christmas, etc. On such days, telecom subscribers send a lot of SMSes and make a lot of voice calls to wish their family/friends. Telcos cash on such occasions to generate some revenue which is why these days are called ‘Blackout Days.’ Ever since the arrival of Reliance Jio, telcos are forced to remove blackout days as the Mukesh Ambani-led telco does not have any policy.

    No Blackout Days on BSNL Network in 2021

    At the beginning of every year, telecom operators announce the removal of Blackout Days. While there’s no such official announcement from Airtel and Vodafone Idea this year, BSNL confirmed the removal. “In order to be competitive in the market with the other service providers, the competent authority has decided to dispense with the blackout days for the year 2021 under GSM mobile services,” said BSNL in a release.

    As mentioned above, Reliance Jio has no blackout days since its inception, so the other two private operators- Airtel and Vi also seem to have removed the blackout days permanently. Some of the Blackout Days in the past include New Year- January 1, Holi, Diwali, Christmas and New Year- December 31.

    BSNL 4G Launch: When Can We Expect?

    In other news, BSNL is looking to launch 4G services at the earliest in 2021. The much-awaited 4G services launch from BSNL has been delayed for several years. As per the latest development, BSNL had its disagreement with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The DoT asks BSNL to use locally-made 4G gear, whereas the telco says the 4G gear from local OEMs is unproven and the tender price could be on the costlier side.

    Launching 4G services will allow BSNL to compete with private telcos in a better way. BSNL is the only telecom operator that is providing competitive plans in both the prepaid and postpaid segment. For the unaware, BSNL is still the only telco to offer 2GB data per day under Rs 200. After the latest tariff hike, Reliance Jio also increased tariff prices. The next round of tariff hike in the telecom industry is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Hikes Prices of 7 Mi TV Models in India by Up to Rs 3,000

    Xiaomi has increased the prices of various Mi TVs in India. The Chinese company is hiking the prices of its...

    module-4-img

    BSNL Removes Blackout Days for 2021

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is again getting rid of Blackout Days for 2021. The telco has made the same...

    module-4-img

    Spectrum Auction Bidding to Start from March 1, COAI Welcomes the Move

    The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) today issued a notice for next spectrum auction bidding date. The bidding for the next...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Reportedly Receiving MIUI 12 Update in India

    module-4-img

    OxygenOS Open Beta 1 Based on Android 11 Now Available for OnePlus Nord

    module-4-img

    Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ SoC to Launch in India on January 18

    module-4-img

    Jio, Airtel and Vi Rs 399 Prepaid Plans Compared