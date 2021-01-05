BSNL Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 Broadband Plans Availability Extended by 90 Days

BSNL has extended the availability of its affordable Bharat Fiber plans for another 90 days. As per the latest information, the Rs 449, Rs 799, Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 Bharat Fiber broadband plans can be subscribed for another 90 days from January 4, 2021. For those unaware, BSNL introduced these plans on October 1, 2020, on a promotional basis (90 days). Thanks to the great response these plans received, BSNL is extending them. In October, BSNL narrowed down the subscriber loss to 50,000 as existing subscribers are migrating to these new offerings from the Internet Service Provider (ISP). All the four Bharat Fiber plans mentioned above and the Rs 599 plan offer 3.3TB FUP limit, in-line with JioFiber and Airtel Xstream Fiber broadband plans.

Popular BSNL Bharat Fiber Plans Get Availability Extension

The BSNL Bharat Fiber Basic plan of Rs 449 comes with 30 Mbps speeds, 2 Mbps after FUP speeds, unlimited voice calling via BSNL landline service, 3.3TB FUP limit and 30 days validity. Do make a note that the Rs 499 Bharat Fiber Basic plan is available only to the new customers.

The Rs 799 broadband plan aka Fiber Value 799 offers a user 100 Mbps speeds, 3.3TB FUP limit, 2 Mbps after FUP speeds and unlimited voice calling. Moving onto the Rs 999 plan (also known as Fiber Premium 999), it allows users to enjoy up to 200 Mbps upload & download speeds up to 3.3TB after which the speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Lastly, the Rs 1,499 Bharat Fiber Ultra plan offers a user 300 Mbps speeds along with 3.3TB FUP limit and unlimited landline voice calls. While the Rs 449 plan is available only to new customers, the remaining plans are available for existing users as well. On top of these benefits, the Rs 999 and Rs 1,499 plans also offer Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription at no extra cost.

Talking about the terms and conditions, the plans mentioned above are exclusive of GST. Every user can subscribe the Rs 449 plan for only six months, after which they the customers will be upgraded to Fiber Basic Plus plan of Rs 599 or any other FTTH plan. Customers will be informed about this automatic plan change at the time of application itself.

It is good to see BSNL extending the availability of these plans as they allow the ISP to compete better with the rival broadband operators. The Rs 449 broadband plan is one of the best offerings after JioFiber’s Rs 399 plan that also comes with 30 Mbps speeds up to 3.3TB. All the plans mentioned above are available across India except for Andaman & Nicobar Islands.