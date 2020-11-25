BSNL Bharat Fiber Best Broadband Plans Under Rs 1,000

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) offers its broadband services and plans under the Bharat Fiber service. There are plans offered with multiple kind of benefits and offers. But if you are specifically looking for plans which you can get under Rs 1,000, then keep reading ahead. BSNL offers a range of plans of under Rs 1,000 as well. That is why, we are going to list for you the best plans from BSNL Bharat Fiber under Rs 1,000. We will list their denomination along with the kind of benefits they provide to the user.

BSNL Rs 449 Plan

The name of this plan is ‘Fibre Basic’ and it comes for Rs 449 per month. With this plan, users get up to 30 Mbps speed and 3,300GB (3.3TB) monthly data. Post 3.3TB data, users can continue browsing internet at 2 Mbps speed. There is unlimited voice calling also included with this plan.

BSNL Rs 599 Plan

This Rs 599 per month plan from BSNL Bharat Fiber is named ‘Fibre Basic Plus’. This plan offers the same amount of data as the previous plan but the speed doubles. So users get 3,300GB data with 60 Mbps Internet speed. Beyond 3,300GB data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. This plan also offers unlimited voice calling.

BSNL Rs 779 Plan

The Rs 779 broadband plan of BSNL is called ‘Superstar 300’. This plan offers users 300GB data with up to 50 Mbps internet speed. Post consumption of 300GB data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. There is unlimited voice calling included in this plan. But there is also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Disney+ Hotstar Premium with the plan.

BSNL Rs 799 Plan

This plan of BSNL is called ‘Fibre Value’ and it comes for Rs 799 per month. This plan offers users 3,300GB data at 100 Mbps speed. Post consumption of 3,300GB data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. There is no OTT benefit but the users do get unlimited voice calling.

BSNL Rs 949 and Rs 999 Plan

The Rs 949 and Rs 999 plans are called ‘Superstar 500’ and ‘Fibre Premium’ respectively. With the Superstar 500 plan, users get 500GB data with up to 50 Mbps speed. Meanwhile with the ‘Fibre Premium’ plan, the users get 3,300GB data with up to 200 Mbps speed. Both the plans offer free voice calling and post consumption of fair-usage policy (FUP) data, the speed drops to 2 Mbps. The unique thing about both these plans is that they offer Disney+ Hotstar Premium to the users.