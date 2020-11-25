Dish TV & D2h Adds Kalvi Tholaikkatchi as Educational FTA Channel in Tamil Nadu

Dish TV, which is currently the second-largest DTH operator in India, has started broadcasting ‘Kalvi Tholaikkatchi’ television channel in Tamil Nadu. Kalvi Tholaikkatchi is an education channel launched by the Tamil Nadu government and it is being offered to all the Dish TV & D2h customers as a free-to-air (FTA) channel. The channel will telecast daily from 6 AM to 11 PM on both the DTH platforms of Dish TV India. DTH operators are trying to provide educational channels to existing customers. Very recently, we saw Airtel Digital TV partnering with Vedantu for providing two paid channels. And now, Dish TV India is offering an educational channel launched by the government itself.

Kalvi Tholaikkatchi FTA Channel Launched by Dish TV for Students

The Kalvi Tholaikkatchi channel is available on channel number 597 on both Dish TV and D2h platforms. It telecasts programmes conducted by experts on preparing for competitive exams as well as programmes that enhance the creativity of students. Additionally, the channel provides all the major announcements related to students and also has live sessions by the School Education Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu.

Commenting on this new channel launch, Mr Anil Dua, Executive Director & Group CEO, Dish TV India Ltd, said, “The outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely affected the rhythm of school and college-going students. With the launch of Kalvi Tholaikkatchi on both our platforms, we are enabling several million homes across Tamil Nadu to receive quality education daily from the safety of their homes. This adds to the 33 Swayam Prabha and Kite Victers educational channels that we are beaming in the regions across the country from both our Dish TV and D2H platforms.”

Thanks to the pandemic, almost all the educational institutions are opting for virtual classes. However, a lot of users are being plagued by issues like slow internet, no proper mobile network and so on. For such users, this FTA channel from Dish TV will come as a big relief. Do make a note that it is a regional FTA channel available only in Tamil Nadu.