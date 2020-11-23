Airtel Digital TV Partners With Vedantu to Offer Subscribers Interactive Learning

Airtel Digital TV, the Direct-to-Home (DTH) arm of Bharti Airtel has now partnered with Vendantu to offer subscribers an interactive learning experience. This service will help students from classes 6 to 12 learn from their TVs. As per the release shared by Airtel, there are two dedicated ‘Vedantu Masterclass’ channels available for the subscribers of the DTH operator. This will be a good partnership for Vedantu since it will be able to leverage the 17 million subscribers Airtel Digital TV platform already has. More details on the story ahead.

Airtel Digital TV Now Offering Two Vedantu Channels to Subscribers

A couple of weeks back, we reported that Airtel Digital TV has added two new ‘Vedantu Masterclass’ channels for testing in the platform. But now the DTH operator has finally made the channel official for the subscribers.

It will be available at the cost of Rs 4 per day which is not too high considering the amount of money people spend on live classes and other educational courses. Both the Vedantu Channels will be covering only two subjects namely Science and Maths.

For the unaware, the learning will be provided by highly qualified professionals from institutes such as IIT and AIIMS. Primarily two languages will be used by the teachers – Hindi and English. Airtel Digital TV and Vendantu are also planning to offer the educational content in other regional languages as well. The plans for doing so are still under work-in-progress.

Vedantu is an online live interactive learning platform for students across India. All the teaching takes place in real-time so you are not actually looking at recorded lessons, but truly ‘live’ classes.

In the release, Airtel Digital TV also said that the subscribers will be able to stream through 11 hours of fresh content on a daily from the ‘Vedantu’ channels on the platform. For the students who somehow miss out on any of the lessons or quizzes, they can watch the repeat telecast of the same at some other point in the day. The quizzes can be answered through the remote of the Set-Top Box.