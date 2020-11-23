Tata Sky Set to Move Over 50 Channels to New EPG Slots



Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India is set to move over 50 channels across multiple genres to new electronic programming guide (EPG) slots as part of a three day exercise. The operator on its web portal highlighted that it will move the English news channels on its platform to new EPG slots on November 24, 2020. Further, the Hindi news and Hindi movies channels on the Tata Sky platform are scheduled to be revised to new EPG numbers on November 27 and December 1, 2020 respectively.

Tata Sky to Move English, Hindi News Channels to New EPG Slots

Tata Sky highlighted that it will move 21 English news channels including NDTV 24×7, Times Now and India Today to new EPG slots on Tuesday. NDTV 24×7 is set to be revised from its existing EPG of 604 to its new EPG of 601 while Times Now will be moved to 604 from its existing EPG of 606.

The operator highlighted that Times Now World, CNN News18, NewsX, Mirror Now, WION, DD India, NDTV Profit Prime, CNBC TV Prime HD will also be moved to new EPG slots on Tuesday. CNBC TV18, ET Now, Al Jazeera, Channel News Asia, France 24, TV5 Monde Asie, DW, Australia Plus, Russia Today and NHK World are the other English news set to undergo EPG revisions.

Similarly, Tata Sky also highlighted that 13 Hindi news channels including CNBC Awaaz, Zee Business and Bharat Samachar will have its EPG number revisions on Friday. CNBC Awaaz will be revised from its existing EPG of 595 to its new EPG of 592 while Zee Business will be moved to 590 from its existing EPG of 594.

India Voice, News 11 Bharat, News 1 India, Hindi Khabar, R9 TV, News India 24×7, Khabrain Abhi Tak, Samay, Network 10 and Jantantra TV are the other Hindi news channels scheduled to have its EPG revisions.

Tata Sky to Move 19 Hindi Movie Channels to New EPG Slots

Meanwhile, Tata Sky highlighted that 19 Hindi movies channels including B4U Movies, Sony Max 2, Star Gold Select will be moved to new EPG slots on December 1, 2020. B4U Movies is set to be revised from its existing EPG of 337 to new EPG of 352 while Sony Max 2 will be moved to new EPG of 355. Tata Sky users can currently access Sony Max 2 at its existing EPG of 338.

Cinema TV India, B4U Kadak, Zee Action, Sony Wah, Star Gold Select HD, Colors Cineplex HD, Colors Cineplex, Wow Cinema One are the Hindi movies channels scheduled to have EPG revisions on December 1. The operator also highlighted that Enterr10 Movies, Bflix Movies, Star Utsav Movies, Zee Anmol Cinema, Dhinchaak, Manoranjan TV, Maha Movie and Surya Cinema will also have its EPG revisions on December 1, 2020.