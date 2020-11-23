Paytm Postpaid Flexible EMI Options for Indian Shoppers, All to Know

Paytm Postpaid will now allow users to pay back their dues in regular fixed instalments. For the unaware, Paytm Postpaid is a credit service provided by Paytm, one of the leading online payments app of India, to its users. Up until now, all the money that was due for a respective user needed to be paid back completely together. However, in a recent release, Paytm announced that it will now allow its credit users to pay back the dues in Equated Monthly Instalments (EMI). More details on the story ahead.

Paytm Postpaid Allowing Users to Payback in EMI System

Paytm wants its users to purchase essential items for their home without any budget constraints. To allow that, the company will now allow the users to pay back their dues in an EMI system. There are more than 5 lakh shops and websites which allow Paytm’s buy now and pay later facility.

But it is not exactly interest-free. There is a nominal interest amount that is charged and added on to the EMI payments. Users can opt for multiple payment mediums such as Debit card, Credit card, and UPI for repaying the bill.

To track their purchases and spends more accurately, Paytm delivers a single monthly bill to the users which lists everything the users have spent money on. The release said, “Within the first 7 days of the bill being generated, they have the option to convert the Postpaid bill into flexible EMIs.”

This means that you can either pay the dues on the bill altogether, or you can convert it into a flexible EMI payment system within the 7 days of it being generated. With Paytm Postpaid, users can get credit of up to Rs 1 lakh, which will be increased if the payments are made on time.

Just a few days back, Paytm announced that its Postpaid platform successfully registered 7 million users. The company is further targeting to reach a milestone of 15 million users by the end of March 2021.