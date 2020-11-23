Poco M3 Specifications Confirmed, to Feature 6,000mAh Battery and Snapdragon 662 SoC

    Poco, one of the fastest-growing Chinese smartphone brands globally is soon going to launch the Poco M3 in the European market. The mobile maker separated from its parent brand Xiaomi earlier this year and has been independently launching new devices for the global markets. The Poco M3 is the next device from the company which is going to launch in Europe. Some of the specifications of the Poco M3 were recently confirmed by the Chinese mobile maker and now it is known that the device will come with a 6,000mAh battery and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC.

    Poco M3 Specifications Confirmed So Far

    Poco has confirmed some of the specifications about the device. The device will launch with a 6.63-inch FHD+ display with a waterdrop notch at the centre housing the selfie camera. Powering the smartphone will be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC which might be coupled with up to 4GB of RAM.

    In addition to this, the smartphone is confirmed to carry a 6,000mAh battery which is likely to come with support for 18W fast-charging. Also, as per a teaser shared by the company, it is clearly visible that the device will feature a triple-camera setup at the rear with a flash. These are all the confirmed specifications of the device.

    Coming to the speculated specs about the device, the Poco M3 may run on Android 10 out of the box with MIUI 12 on top. There are no confirmed details about the kind of cameras that the device will sport in the rear or at the front. Also, there are no details on how much storage the device will come with.

    Poco M3 Launch Date and Expected Price

    Poco is launching the Poco M3 on November 24, 2020, for the European market. There are no details on the pricing of the device. The Poco M3 might be available in three different colour variants – Black, Blue, and Yellow. There is no detail about when the device will come to the Indian market as of yet.

