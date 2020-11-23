Samsung Discontinues Note Series, to Launch S21 in January and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in June, 2021

Samsung Galaxy S21 series might be launched in January in India as the series was recently certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS)

    One of the biggest news making rounds online is the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note series by Samsung. Now, as per a report from the Aju News, a South Korean publication, Samsung has confirmed the same. Samsung also confirmed the launch of Galaxy Z Fold 3 in June 2021. Many are speculating that the Galaxy S21 Ultra might feature support for ’S Pen’ stylus. While this would make the Note series fans very unhappy, the stylus would still be available for them with the S21 Ultra if the news is true. More details ahead.

    Samsung Galaxy S21 Series to Launch in January and Galaxy Z Fold 3 in June 2021

    Samsung Galaxy S21 series might be launched in January in India. Much recently, the Galaxy S21 series got certified by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The series is expected to feature Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra.

    For India, the device is expected to be powered by the Exynos 2100, and for select regions, it might come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875. According to several reports online, the Galaxy S21 is expected to come with a 6.2-inch FHD+LTPS display and support for 120Hz refresh rate.

    Adding to this, all the devices in the lineup are expected to be running on Android 11 with OneUI 3.1 on top. Further, the S21 and S21+ are expected to support 25W fast-charging, and the S21 Ultra is expected to support 45W fast-charging.

    Samsung is also said to be in the stage of developing final samples of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 for mass manufacturing. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to come with an ‘S Pen’ stylus and an under-display camera which would be a first for a Samsung device. Adding to this, it would be the first device in the Z Fold series which will come with support for S Pen.

    The device is expected to hit the market next year in June. Samsung is yet to give a final word on the launch of Galaxy S21 series, but it is most likely to come on January 2021.

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

