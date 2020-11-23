Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 750G SoC

Xiaomi’ strategy of launching a new Redmi Note 9 series in China is surely questionable. However, the repeated naming convention does not stop the Chinese company from adding the best mid-range specs to the smartphones. The Redmi Note 9 5G series is expected to have two smartphones- the standard Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Besides these phones, Xiaomi may also launch the Redmi Note 10 4G model, but nothing is confirmed for now. Ahead of the scheduled launch for November 26, Redmi confirmed the Note 9 Pro 5G would have Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset underneath. For the unaware, Xiaomi used the same Snapdragon 750G SoC on its Mi 10T Lite smartphone last month.

Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G: What We Know So Far

It is turning out the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will just be a rebranded version of the Mi 10T Lite that was launched in global markets recently. The Mi 10T Lite looks very identical to the Poco X3 with a circular quad-camera module. The teasers of the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G also revealed the same rear panel design as the Mi 10T Lite and Poco X3.

Redmi General Manager Lu Weibing on Weibo confirmed that the company is indeed the latest Snapdragon 750G mid-range SoC on the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G. Last year, Redmi said it would only launch 5G compatible smartphones in the Chinese market.

Furthermore, rumours coming from China also hint the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G will be the cheapest phone to have Samsung’s flagship 108MP camera sensor. It was recently said that Samsung is very disappointed at the response for its 108MP camera sensor. We hardly saw camera brands adopting the Samsung ISOCELL HM1 sensor and the South Korean electronics giant recently unveiled ISOCELL HM2 sensor. Redmi might make use of the HM1 sensor itself on the Note 9 Pro 5G. Other camera sensors on the phone might include a wide-angle lens, depth sensor and a macro sensor. In the camera department, the Note 9 Pro 5G seems to differ from the Mi 10T Lite.

Other hardware specs on the Note 9 Pro 5G are 4800mAh battery, 33W fast charging, punch-hole display and the phone will run Android 10 out of the box.