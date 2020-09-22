Poco X3 Now Official in India With Snapdragon 732G and 6000mAh Battery, Prices Start at Rs 16,999

After launching the Poco M2 series, the company today announced the much-awaited Poco X3. Launched earlier this month in global markets, the Poco X3 is the world’s first phone with Snapdragon 732G chipset. It comes as a successor to the Poco X2, which is one of the best-selling smartphones in India under Rs 20,000. The Poco X3 retains several features from the Poco X2 while improving on some aspects. The Poco X3 in India also comes with the same Snapdragon 732G chipset and the phone rocks a quad-camera setup on the back. However, Poco has added a 6000mAh battery. Pricing of the Poco X3 starts at Rs 16,999.

Poco X3: Specifications and Features

Starting with the display, the Poco X3 comes with a large 6.67-inch Full HD+ resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate and it is one of the USP of the smartphone. Poco also confirmed the X3 comes with massive 240Hz touch sampling rate which is the fastest on any LCD display. And this time around, Poco is adding Widelive L1 support to the Poco X3 which allows users to stream videos from Netflix and Amazon Prime Video in Full HD resolution. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 technology. It also has IP53 certifications.

When Poco launched the X2 earlier this year, it was the cheapest phone with Snapdragon 730G SoC. And with the Poco X3, the company is bringing the Snapdragon 732G chipset to India. And yes, it is still the only phone in the world with the latest mid-range chipset. The Poco X3 comes with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. Poco also added a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The phone also offers LiquidCool Technology Plus for smoother gaming performance.

Unlike the Poco X3 that was launched globally, the Poco X3 in India comes with a 6000mAh battery which is rated to offer 31 hours of gaming. The smartphone also offers 33W fast charging support and the charger is being bundled inside the retail box. It also provides dual stereo speakers and Hi-Res audio.

Moving onto the cameras, the Poco X3 sports a 64MP quad-camera setup similar to the Poco X2. Poco has gone with the 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor that works in tandem with a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 2MP macro lens and a 2MP portrait lens. The company has removed dual selfie camera setup and has gone with a single 20MP snapper on the front.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, VoWi-Fi, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port. Lastly, the Poco X3 runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box and the company has also added GameTurbo 3.0. And of course, no ads inside the software.

Poco X3: Pricing and Availability in India

The Poco X3 comes in two colour options- Shadow Gray and Cobalt Blue. The Poco X3 comes in three variants: 6GB+64GB priced at Rs 16,999, 6GB+128GB model priced at Rs 18,499, and lastly, the 8GB+128GB model will retail for Rs 19,999. The first sale of the Poco X3 will be on September 29 at 12 PM on Flipkart.