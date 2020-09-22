Mi Power Bank 3i with 10,000mAh and 20,000mAh Batteries Launched in India

Xiaomi has been working its way up in the Smart Home category of products as well. The company has been phenomenal at bringing low-cost products with excellent features over the last few years and now it is doing the same with its Smart Home products. It recently launched the Mi Smart LED Bulb for Rs 799 which has come with the support of 16 million colours and can work with voice assistant as well as can be controlled by the app on the user’s smartphone. Just before that, Xiaomi launched the Mi Power Bank 3i with two variants. One variant comes with 10,000mAh battery capacity and the other one comes with 20,000mAh. Let’s take a look at the specifications and price of these Power Banks.

Mi Power Bank 3i: Specifications and Price

Let’s start with the first variant in the lineup of Mi Power Bank 3i. It comes with 10,000mAh battery capacity. With that, you won’t have to worry about fast-charging since the product comes with 18W fast-charging support. As for the ports, there is dual input with Type-C port present in the Power Bank. This first variant of Mi Power Bank 3i which comes with a 10,000mAh battery is priced at Rs 899.

Coming to the second Mi Power Bank 3i variant, this one comes with 20,000mAh battery capacity. This Power Bank can also support fast charging of up to 18W. But compared to the first variant with 10,000mAh battery capacity, this one comes with triple output ports. Since this one offers better value, it is priced at a higher rate. The Mi Power Bank 3i with 20,000mAh battery capacity is priced at Rs 1,499.

The Mi Power Bank 3i with 10,000mAh battery capacity will give a tough competition to other Power Banks in the same segment because of its low pricing. Realme a few months back launched its Power Bank with 10,000mAh battery capacity for Rs 999 with two USB ports which is the same as the Mi Power Bank 3i’s first variant. But Mi has priced it Rs 100 cheaper at Rs 899.