Poco X3 NFC Goes Official: Snapdragon 732G SoC, 120Hz Display in Tow

Poco X3 NFC has just been launched in global markets and the Indian launch has been teased by the company as well. The Poco X3 NFC comes as a successor the best-selling Poco X2 that’s currently available in India at a starting price of Rs 17,499. The Poco X3 NFC is a minor upgrade over the Poco X2 with hardware specifications like the Snapdragon 732G SoC, 64MP quad-camera setup and a 120Hz display. The Poco X3 NFC has been launched in multiple variants and the European prices start at 229 Euro. The handset will also make its debut in India as Poco India GM C Manmohan has asked the Poco fans to retweet the global announcement of the Poco X3 NFC.

Poco X3 NFC: Specifications and Features

As mentioned above, the Poco X3 NFC is a minor upgrade over the Poco X2. The phone rocks a 6.67-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate and a single punch-hole cutout on the front. Underneath, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The phone also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion. Similar to the Poco X2, the Poco X3 NFC also has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

As for the cameras, the Poco X3 NFC flaunts a primary 64MP Sony IMX682 shooter on the back, coupled with 13MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP depth & macro sensors. To the front, we now get a single 20MP shooter for capturing selfies as opposed to the dual selfie camera setup we saw on the Poco X2.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi ac, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC and a USB Type-C port. The Poco X3 NFC runs MIUI 12 based on Android 10 out of the box. It rocks a 5160mAh battery along with 33W fast charging support.

Poco X3 NFC: Pricing

The Poco X3 NFC has been launched in two variants- 6GB+64GB at 229 Euros (approx. Rs 19,800) and 6GB+128GB model at 269 Euro (approx. Rs 23,500). In India, the prices of Poco X3 NFC could be on the lower side. Manmohan, in his tweet, stated the regular price of the Poco X3 in India would be Rs 20,000+taxes, but we are expecting it to cost around Rs 18,000 or even lower. India launch of Poco X3 might happen by the end of September.