Xiaomi Sold Over 13 Million Devices During Diwali Festive Season

Xiaomi India officially stated that it sold over 13 million devices during the festive season period. The company managed to sell a staggering nine million smartphones and over four million devices driven by categories like TVs, streaming devices, smart bands, power banks and more. The smartphones category is led by the likes of Mi 10T Pro, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 9 Prime, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A. Right before the festive season began, Xiaomi launched the most affordable phone with 108MP camera in India and that’s the Mi 10T Pro. It also brought other devices like the Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Watch Revolve and Mi Smart Speaker to boost the sales during festival season.

Xiaomi Sold Over 9 Million Smartphones

Very recently, Counterpoint said that Samsung reclaimed the top spot from Xiaomi after two years. It was said that the Chinese brand saw a decline of 4% YoY. However, Xiaomi seems to regain its spot after the Q4 2020, thanks to these massive sale numbers. During the festive season, the company sold over nine million smartphones across all platforms- online and offline. The newly launched Mi 10T Pro makes into the list as one of the best selling devices during the festive sale.

Xiaomi also brought the Redmi Note 9 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max on sale with notable discount for the first time. Other devices like the Redmi 9 Pro, Redmi 9 and Redmi 9A also became the best selling devices during the Diwali With Mi sale period.

Raghu Reddy, Chief Business Officer, at Mi India, said, “We are thrilled to share that Mi India registered its highest-ever sales during this festive season with 13 million devices across smartphones and other product categories. We introduced a wide selection of products and coupled it up with great offers and initiatives like the Mi Smart Upgrade to meet our consumers requirements. The milestone of selling 13 million devices is not only reassuring for us as a brand but the industry at large.

We are looking forward to a higher demand in Q4 and gearing ourselves to end the year on a high note by fulfilling the same. We are humbled at the response that we have received from our Mi Fans and users and being a consumer-first brand, we will continue delivering on our promise to bring the highest quality products at honest prices.”

Xiaomi Sells Over 4,50,000 Smart TVs and Home Entertainment Products

Alongside smartphones, Xiaomi also sold a very decent 450K+ units of Mi TVs and Home Entertainment products during Diwali. Xiaomi says 4K TVs saw the biggest growth in demand over last year. The Larger screen size of 50-inch/55-inch saw over 50% growth vis a vis last year, the company said in a statement.

It also reached the milestone of 10 million sales for ‘Made in India’ Mi Power Banks during the festive period. Mi India also mentioned the sales for Mi Air Purifiers grew by 100%.

Lastly, the newly launched products like Mi Smart Band 5, Mi Smart Speaker and Mi Watch Revolve were also amongst the best selling products.

We still have around 45 days left in the year 2020 and Xiaomi might launch one more smartphone in India to end the year on a high note. In early 2021, Xiaomi is expected to launch a mid-range 5G phone in the country.