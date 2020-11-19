All the major telecom operators of the country, including Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL, offer several unlimited data and voice benefits prepaid plans. Thus it becomes hard in choosing the best one amongst them. That is why today we are going to list the best-unlimited benefits prepaid plans from these telcos under Rs 500. Why under Rs 500? Because it is a price range, many users across the country feel is affordable. Keep reading ahead to find out about all the best unlimited prepaid plans under Rs 500 from Airtel, Jio, Vi, and BSNL.

BSNL Best Unlimited Prepaid Plan Under Rs 500 – STV_247

The STV_247 is one of the best unlimited prepaid plans you can get from BSNL under Rs 500. This plan ships with 3GB daily fair-usage-policy (FUP) data along with unlimited calling (up to 250 minutes every day), and 100 SMS/day. After consuming the FUP data, speed drops to 80 Kbps. Further, with this plan, users also get a free subscription of Eros Now and BSNL Tunes. It is valid for 40 days only.

Airtel Best Unlimited Prepaid Plan Under Rs 500 – Rs 449 Plan

The Rs 449 plan from Airtel is the best unlimited prepaid plan you can get under Rs 500 from the telco. It offers unlimited calling to any network within India along with 2GB daily FUP data and 100 SMS/day. It ships with a validity of 56 days. There are multiple over-the-top (OTT) benefits including Airtel Xstream Premium, free 1 Year course from Shaw Academy, Wynk Music, and more.

Jio Best Unlimited Prepaid Plan Under Rs 500 – Rs 444 Plan

The Rs 444 plan from Reliance Jio is the best unlimited prepaid plan which you can get under Rs 500 from the telco. This plan ships with a validity of 56 days and offers 2GB daily FUP data to the user. There is unlimited calling and 2,000 FUP minutes for Jio to non-Jio calling included along with 100 SMS/day. Users also get a complimentary subscription to all the Jio apps.

Vi Best Unlimited Prepaid Plan Under Rs 500 – Rs 449 Plan

The Rs 449 plan from Vi is the best unlimited prepaid plan you can get under Rs 500 from the operator. With this plan, users get 4GB daily FUP data because of the ‘Double Data’ offer. The Rs 449 plan from Vi also ships with unlimited calling and 100 SMS/day. What’s more is that with this plan, users also get the benefit of ‘Weekend data rollover’ offer from Vi. There is also an OTT benefit of Vi Movies & TV included with the plan.